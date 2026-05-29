SAR Televenture Limited Achieves FY26 Revenue of INR 522.11 Crore with 49% YoY Growth

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29: SAR Televenture Ltd (NSE - SME: SARTELE), a leading provider of integrated telecom infrastructure solutions including 4G/5G tower deployment, high-performance fiber networks, and end-to-end digital connectivity for residential and commercial developments, today announced its audited financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2026.

Management Perspective & Outlook

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Pankaj Nagpal, Managing Director of Sar Televenture Limited, said ""We are pleased to report a strong financial and operational performance for H2 and FY26, reflecting the successful execution of our telecom infrastructure and broadband expansion strategy. During FY26, our Revenue from Operations increased by 49% YoY to ₹522.11 Cr, while EBITDA grew by 62% YoY to ₹99.75 Cr with EBITDA margin improving to 19.10%. Net Profit stood at ₹72.49 Cr, registering a robust growth of 55% YoY.

The growth was primarily driven by strong momentum in our 4G/5G telecom infrastructure business, rapid expansion in FTTH home passes, and increased project execution across key markets. During the year, we further strengthened our telecom tower portfolio, expanded fiber infrastructure capabilities, and enhanced our integrated digital connectivity solutions.

We also achieved significant strategic milestones through acquisitions and partnerships that strengthen our pan-India presence and position us strongly to benefit from India's accelerating digital infrastructure and 5G rollout opportunities. With increasing demand for telecom infrastructure, enterprise connectivity, and broadband services, we remain focused on scalable growth, operational efficiency, and long-term value creation for all stakeholders."

About SAR Televenture Limited

Established in 2019, SAR Televenture Limited is a fast-growing integrated network solutions provider delivering 4G/5G tower deployment, FTTH & OFC networks, enterprise connectivity, and smart digital infrastructure solutions across India. Backed by strong partnerships with telecom operators and real estate developers, the Company also offers IoT, CCTV, home automation, and energy management solutions, while its UAE subsidiary strengthens its global presence in fiber cable laying and network equipment supply.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)