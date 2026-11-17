VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: SAR Televenture Ltd (NSE - SME: SARTELE), a leading provider of integrated telecom infrastructure solutions including 4G/5G tower deployment, high-performance fiber networks, and end-to-end digital connectivity for residential and commercial developments, today announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026.

H1 FY27 Performance Highlights (YoY Comparison)

Revenue from Operations: ₹250.92 Cr vs. ₹241.76 Cr in H1 FY26, registering a growth of 3.79% YoY.

EBITDA: ₹62.04 Cr vs. ₹49.02 Cr in H1 FY26, recording a growth of 26.56% YoY.

EBITDA Margin: Improved to 24.46% from 19.98% in H1 FY26, marking an expansion of 448 basis points (bps).

- Profit Before Tax (PBT) stood at ₹30.47 Cr.

- Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at ₹25.39 Cr.

- PAT Margin stood at 10.01%.

- Diluted EPS stood at ₹5.08.

KEY BUSINESS UPDATES

- Completed acquisition of Tikona Communications Limited, expanding the Group's ISP business.

- Tikona Communications Limited signed an SPA for the proposed acquisition of Tikona Infinet Limited.

- Telecom tower network crossed 1,800+ towers as on date.

- Broadband infrastructure reached 3,30,000 home passes.

- Proposed consolidation of Fusionnet Web Services Limited under Tikona Communications Limited.

- Focus on ISP business integration, infrastructure utilisation and operational efficiencies.

- Exploring cross-selling opportunities, customer expansion and enterprise connectivity.

- Focus on building an integrated and scalable telecom and ISP business.

MANAGEMENT PERSPECTIVE & OUTLOOK

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Pankaj Nagpal, Managing Director of Sar Televenture Limited, said

"We are pleased with the progress of our strategic initiatives towards strengthening SAR Televenture's presence in the telecom and ISP sector. The successful acquisition of Tikona Communications Limited marks an important milestone in our growth journey, providing us with an established platform to expand our broadband and connectivity business.

Further, the signing of the Share Purchase Agreement by Tikona Communications Limited for the proposed acquisition of Tikona Infinet Limited reflects our continued focus on consolidating our ISP operations and building an integrated business ecosystem.

We have also made significant progress in strengthening our network infrastructure, with our telecom tower network crossing 1,800+ towers and our broadband infrastructure reaching 3,30,000 home passes. These developments enhance our network reach and create a stronger foundation for customer acquisition and geographical expansion.

Going forward, our focus will remain on operational integration, infrastructure optimisation, expanding our customer base and leveraging synergies across our subsidiaries. We believe these initiatives will strengthen our operating capabilities, improve business efficiencies and create sustainable long-term value for our shareholders."

ABOUT SAR TELEVENTURE LIMITED

Established in 2019, SAR Televenture Limited is a fast-growing integrated network solutions provider delivering 4G/5G tower deployment, FTTH & OFC networks, enterprise connectivity, and smart digital infrastructure solutions across India. Backed by strong partnerships with telecom operators and real estate developers, the Company also offers IoT, CCTV, home automation, and energy management solutions, while its UAE subsidiary strengthens its global presence in fiber cable laying and network equipment supply.

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