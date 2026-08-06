Sara Tendulkar's Mumbai Grizzlies Script Perfect Day as Chennai Falcons, Delhi Sharks Tighten Grip on GEPL Season 3 Playoffs

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 6: Sara Tendulkar-owned Mumbai Grizzlies' Jetha starred with two Player of the Match performances as the team enjoyed a perfect Day 5 in Season 3 of the JetSynthesys Global e-Cricket Premier League, while Chennai Falcons and Delhi Sharks strengthened their position at the top.

Season 3 marks the biggest edition of GEPL yet, expanding from six to eight franchise teams with a marquee ownership line-up. Played on Real Cricket™, which has crossed 400 million lifetime downloads, the league carries a ₹3.1 crore prize pool and is being broadcast live on Star Sports Select and Star Sports Khel, streamed on JioHotstar, while also making its international debut across the United States and Canada through Willow TV, via Willow Sports (its FAST platform) and Willow's direct-to-consumer platforms in both markets.

On Day 5, defending champions Chennai Falcons are at the top of the leaderboard with 14 points. They are ahead of second placed Delhi Sharks, owned by Peyush Bansal, who are on the same number of points - due to a superior net run rate.

In the opening match of the day, table toppers Delhi Sharks saw off a spirited fight by Suniel Shetty-owned Pune Stallions to carve out a nine-run win. Batting first, Delhi Sharks posted 72/4 before dismissing Pune Stallions for 63 runs. Delhi lost their first wicket of the second of their innings. However, Akshay and Player of the Match Phani Kiran (21 off 11 balls) produced some big hits before the former was caught on the boundary. Although they continued to wickets at regular intervals, the Sharks kept up the big hits to end at a healthy total.

Pune had a poor start, losing their first wicket in the opening over but Sagar and Koli ensured a good foundation for the chase with a 30-run stand before the former holed out in the deep. However, with Koli also returning to the pavilion in the next over, things started to look bleak for Pune as they eventually fell short by 9 runs.

In the second match, Sara Tendulkar-owned Mumbai Grizzlies dominated with both bat and ball to thrash Sonu Nigam's Kolkata Hawks by 35 runs. Despite a hattrick by Mayank - the third of the season - Mumbai rode excellent batting by Player of the Match Jetha (33 from 12) and Sonu (36 off 10) to post a challenging total of 77/4 after being invited to bat.

Kolkata never got going in the chase, with only Aditya offering some resistance through a brisk 26 off 11 balls. Regular wickets and the mounting required rate kept the Hawks under pressure as they were restricted well short of the target.

Pune Stallions' playoff hopes were all but dashed after they suffered their second defeat of Day 5, going down by three wickets to defending champions Chennai Falcons in the third match of the day. Batting first, the Suniel Shetty-owned Stallions posted a competitive 62/2, with Koli anchoring the innings with an unbeaten 39 off 15 balls, while Ankit chipped in with a brisk 12 off six.

In response, the Gopal Srinivasan-owned Chennai got off to a blistering start, with captain and Player of the Match Sukhpreet Singh hammering 28 off just 12 balls and stitching together a 42-run opening stand with Deepak (19 off 6). Even after Sukhpreet's dismissal, Deepak kept the momentum going alongside Shivam, whose unbeaten 13 off six deliveries helped the defending champions seal a three-wicket victory.

The fourth match of the day saw Mumbai Grizzlies continue their impressive run with a comfortable four-wicket win over Gujarat Wolves in the Western Derby. Batting first, the Tanmay Singh-scouted Gujarat posted a competitive 67/4, thanks to Vikas' 31 off 13 balls and a late flourish from Vishal, who smashed 19 off just five deliveries.

Mumbai made light work of the chase as captain Davinder Singh (23 off 10) and Player of the Match Jetha (40 not out off 15) stitched together a blistering 50-run opening partnership to put the result beyond doubt before the Sara Tendulkar-owned Grizzlies cruised home.

Chennai Falcons completed a perfect day with a commanding 25-run victory over Amit Mehta's Hyderabad Rhinos in the Southern Derby. Riding on Deepak's explosive 43 off just 19 balls, the Falcons posted a competitive 64/3 before producing a disciplined bowling performance to skittle the Rhinos for just 39 and seal their second win of the day.

In the final game, Kolkata Hawks humiliated Gujarat Wolves by four wickets to stay alive in the competition. Batting first, Gujarat put up 66/2 in their five overs. Vikas smashed 37 runs off 14 balls to put Gujarat on the way to a big total.

In response, Sonu Nigam's Kolkata overcame some tense moments to run away with a big win. Aman (27 off 10) gave the Kolkata chase a good start. Although the Gujarat bowlers tried their best, it was not enough to stop the Hawks.

Coming up on Day 6:

* Gujarat Wolves vs Bengaluru Badgers

* Pune Stallions vs Kolkata Hawks

* Hyderabad Rhinos vs Gujarat Wolves

* Mumbai Grizzlies vs Delhi Sharks

* Kolkata Hawks vs Hyderabad Rhinos

* Bengaluru Badgers vs Mumbai Grizzlies

* Chennai Falcons vs Delhi Sharks

Watch the matches live on JioHotstar every day from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM:

https://www.hotstar.com/in/sports/esports/tournaments/global-e-cricket-premier-league

Catch the highlights from Match Day 5 here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZwJhKvrzWM

About GEPL:

The Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL), launched by JetSynthesys, is the World's Only Franchise-Based E-Cricket League, bridging the gap between cricket, esports, and entertainment. The league offers a unique platform for aspiring athletes to showcase their talent while engaging millions of fans across India and beyond.

About JetSynthesys:

JetSynthesys is a global leader in digital entertainment and technology, specialising in video gaming & esports, and creators & experiences. With a reach spanning 180 countries and millions of users, JetSynthesys is committed to building innovative ecosystems where technology, video gaming, and entertainment converge. Founded in 2014 by Rajan Navani, JetSynthesys continues to redefine digital experiences while championing inclusivity and engagement across its platforms.

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(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)