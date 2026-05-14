Saransh Trehan on Why Gurugram and Sohna are Driving the Demand for Luxury Low-Rise Floors

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 14: The luxury housing market in NCR is witnessing a major shift in buyer preferences. While high-rise apartments once dominated urban real estate, today's homebuyers are increasingly gravitating towards spacious low-rise luxury floors that offer privacy, exclusivity and a more refined lifestyle. According to Saransh Trehan, Managing Director of Trehan Group, Gurugram and Sohna are emerging as the strongest destinations leading this transformation.

"Modern homebuyers are no longer satisfied with compact urban living. They are looking for larger spaces, better layouts, lower density living and homes that offer a more personalised lifestyle experience. This is exactly why luxury low-rise floors are witnessing tremendous demand in Gurugram and Sohna," says Trehan.

Over the last few years, Sohna has evolved into one of the fastest-growing residential corridors in NCR. Improved connectivity through the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and Sohna Elevated Road has significantly enhanced accessibility between Sohna, Gurugram and Delhi-NCR. This infrastructure growth has encouraged both end-users and investors to explore the region as a long-term residential destination.

According to Trehan, connectivity is now playing a defining role in shaping residential demand. "Today's buyers want the convenience of seamless connectivity without compromising on quality of life. Sohna offers direct access to major corporate and commercial hubs of Gurugram while also providing a greener, more peaceful and less congested environment," he explains.

One of the biggest trends driving the market is the growing importance of space in residential living. Buyers today are prioritising spacious balconies, private terraces, natural ventilation and independent access over densely packed apartment towers. This shift has accelerated the popularity of low-rise floors, especially among young families, entrepreneurs and professionals seeking a more balanced lifestyle.

"Space has become the new definition of luxury," says Trehan. "People now want homes where they can experience openness, privacy and comfort. The demand for low-rise floors is growing because these developments offer a more premium and independent living experience compared to conventional high-rise housing."

Interior designing has also become a major factor influencing buyer decisions. Homebuyers are increasingly paying attention to aesthetics, functionality and customised living spaces. Modern consumers want homes that reflect their personalities and support evolving lifestyle needs such as wellness spaces, home offices and multifunctional interiors.

"Interior design is no longer just about decoration; it is about creating a complete living experience. Buyers today appreciate intelligent layouts, premium finishes, natural lighting and thoughtfully designed interiors that combine comfort with elegance," Trehan adds.

The appeal of Gurugram and Sohna is also being strengthened by the rapid growth of social infrastructure across the region. Educational institutions, healthcare centres, retail destinations and hospitality developments are expanding steadily, creating a more self-sustained ecosystem for residents.

Trehan believes that the future of residential real estate in NCR will increasingly revolve around lifestyle-focused developments that prioritise openness, community living and long-term comfort.

"Gurugram and Sohna are perfectly positioned to lead the next phase of residential growth in NCR. The combination of infrastructure, connectivity, modern planning and demand for spacious living is creating a strong market for luxury low-rise floors. This is not a temporary trend -- it is the future direction of urban housing," he concludes.

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