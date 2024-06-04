Sasken Technologies Announces Leadership Transition: CMD Rajiv C. Mody to Assume CEO Role, Alwyn Joseph Premkumar Appointed as President & COO

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 4: Sasken Technologies, a leading provider of product engineering and digital transformation solutions, announced today that CEO Abhijit Kabra has decided to move on owing to personal reasons. In light of this, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), Rajiv C. Mody, will assume additional responsibilities of CEO immediately, ensuring continuity and sustained leadership.

"It has been an honor to lead Sasken Technologies over the past two years," said Abhijit Kabra. "I am confident that the Company will continue its growth trajectory under Rajiv's leadership and Alwyn coming on board as Chief Operating Officer to drive our growth strategy to new heights. I look forward to seeing Sasken continue to cross new milestones."

The Company also announced the appointment of Alwyn Joseph Premkumar as President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) who will be based in the USA and will be responsible for all regions across the globe. This strategic move is aimed at accelerating our growth goals and building a sustainable, robust organization in line with the Company's 60x4x3 growth strategy.

He brings over 18 years of experience in the technology and engineering services sectors, having held senior leadership roles at TCS, ITC Infotech, and more recently as deputy CEO at FPT Software Americas. With a proven track record of delivering profitable, sustainable growth and driving business transformation, he has successfully built high-growth, people, and customer-centric organizations.

In his role as President & COO, Alwyn will play pivotal role in expanding Sasken's footprint globally. "I am excited to join Sasken Technologies at such a dynamic time," said Alwyn. "I strongly believe in Sasken's innovative and customer-centric culture that presents a remarkable opportunity for us to deliver exceptional value to our clients while driving substantial growth for the Company. I look forward to working with the amazing team at Sasken to accelerate our 60x4x3 strategy and further expand our presence globally."

Commenting on the transition, CMD Rajiv Mody stated, "We are grateful for Abhijit's dedication and leadership over the past two years and are excited to welcome Alwyn as our new President & COO. The organization will continue to work towards sustaining our growth momentum and driving the 60x4x3 strategic initiatives to deliver outstanding value to our stakeholders worldwide."

Sasken Technologies remains committed to delivering innovative solutions and superior service to its clients worldwide. These leadership changes are a testament to the Company's commitment to strategic growth and operational excellence.

About Sasken:

Sasken is a specialist in Product Engineering and Digital Transformation providing concept-to-market, chip-to-cognition R & D services to global leaders in Semiconductor, Automotive, Industrials, Consumer Electronics, Enterprise Devices, SatCom, Telecom, and Transportation industries. For over 30 years and with multiple patents, Sasken has transformed the businesses of 100+ Fortune 500 companies, powering more than a billion devices through its services and IP. For more information, visit www.sasken.com

