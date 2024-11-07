Sathlokhar Synergys EC Global Ltd Surpasses 140 Cr Revenue with 324 Percent YoY PAT Growth

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 7: Sathlokhar Synergys E & C Global Limited, a specialized EPC services provider, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY25.

Key Financial Highlights

Reflecting on the company's achievements in H1 FY25, Mr G. Thiyagu, Chairman MD & CEO of Sathlokhar Synergys E & C Global Limited, expressed, "I'm immensely proud of the remarkable progress and growth we have achieved at Sathlokhar. This half-year has been transformative for Sathlokhar. Our listing on August 6th, 2024, was a defining moment, and these outstanding results further validate our commitment to excellence and growth. With a 205.99% increase in revenue to Rs14,250.98 lakhs, a 315.78% jump in EBITDA to Rs2,334.88 lakhs, and a 324.31% rise in profit after tax to Rs1,644.65 lakhs, our performance this period showcases the strength of our diversified portfolio and disciplined approach.

This growth reflects not only our team's dedication but also the trust our clients place in Sathlokhar as a reliable partner for delivering large-scale, high-quality projects. With a robust order book of Rs761.06 crores and Rs141.37 crores billed through September FY24, we are on track to achieve an additional Rs260.63 crores in the second half of the year, aiming for a total billing of Rs402 crores for FY 2024-25. This positions us well for sustained growth and financial resilience.

We have also submitted proposals to 450 potential clients, with a total project value of Rs5795 crores, maintaining an order success rate of at least 15%. We are also actively engaged with over 1,721 prospective clients, setting a strong foundation for continued market expansion.

Our financial strength places us in an ideal position to capitalize on opportunities in high-growth sectors such as EPC turnkey construction across industrial buildings, warehouse and logistics parks, institutional and commercial facilities, hospitals, hotels, and solar projects.

Looking ahead, we remain committed to delivering sustainable solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients in EPC turnkey construction, encompassing civil, PEB, MEP, IBMS, utilities, office interiors, and solar projects. Our goal is to contribute meaningfully to India's infrastructure growth while prioritizing quality and client satisfaction."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)