Satin Growth Alternatives announces First close of its Women-Led Category II AIF, focusing on Sustainability, Inclusion and Impact

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 28: Satin Growth Alternatives Limited ("SGAL"), the youngest subsidiary of Satin Creditcare Network Limited ("SCNL"), is pleased to announce the First Close of its women-led Category II Alternative Investment Fund, achieved within four and a half months of receiving its SEBI registration. This milestone reflects the strong momentum behind SGAL's differentiated investment thesis, built on SATIN's 35-year legacy and its continued commitment to advancing impact, empowerment, and inclusion.

The Fund has received commitments from a diversified group of HNIs including Partner at Dua Associates, CEO of a leading MFI among others and institutional investors, including Blueboard, Paisalo, Nupur Recyclers Limited, Tomorrow's India, SCNL, among others. This broad-based participation underscores investor confidence in SGAL's investment strategy and long-term vision.

The Fund will focus on India's "Missing Middle" by providing structured, quasi-debt and equity-linked capital to growth-stage businesses. Its strategy seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns by providing credit-led downside protection while participating in the equity upside of high-growth businesses. SGAL is leveraging SCNL's distribution reach, both for physical verification and topline push of investee companies. Emphasis lays on women-led ventures, sustainability, and inclusive development - closing the financing gap beyond conventional debt or equity. Disciplined underwriting and prudent structuring drive long-term value creation.

Aditi Singh, Director at SGAL, and Chief Strategy Officer at SCNL, believes:

"Achieving the first close within a shorter duration reflects confidence in the Satin Group and the growing need for flexible growth capital. SGAL will support promising, particularly women-led, businesses with solutions tailored to their growth journey."

Shivika Sethi, Fund Manager and Partner at SGAL, said:

"The first close demonstrates the strength of SGAL's quasi-debt and equity strategy, as well as our vision for scalable capital growth. With our first investment ready for deployment, we are positioned to back high-potential, impact-oriented businesses efficiently."

Dr HP Singh, Chairman cum Managing Director at SCNL, added:

"This milestone extends the Satin Group's commitment to financial inclusion, women's participation and responsible growth into alternative investments. SGAL will partner with scalable, well-governed enterprises that create sustainable long-term value."

Linkedin links for each :

https://www.linkedin.com/in/adity-singh/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/shivika-sethi-6711879b/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-h-p-singh-861a6420/

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