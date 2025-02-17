Sattva Sukun Lifecare's Q3 net profit surges 84 Per cent, revenue up 29 Per cent

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17: Sattva Sukun Lifecare Limited (formerly known as Mayukh Dealtrade Limited) (BSE: 539519), a Mumbai-based company engaged in the manufacturing of various types of burners, has announced robust financial results for the quarter ended December 2024 and the nine-month period of financial year 2024-25. The results were approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting on Tuesday.

For the quarter ended December 2024, Sattva Sukun Lifecare's revenue from operations was Rs. 195.54 lakh, 29% higher than revenue of Rs. 151.54 lakh in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Net profit for the December 2024 quarter was Rs. 69.23 lakh, 83.84% higher than the previous year's Rs. 37.67 lakh.

For the nine-month period ended December 2024, Sattva Sukun Lifecare's revenue from operations was Rs. 421.14 lakh, an increase of 64.47% over Rs. 256.09 lakh in the same quarter of the previous financial year. Similarly, net profit for the period was Rs. 164.80 lakh, 125.6% higher than Rs. 73.03 lakh in the same period of the last year.

Key Highlights:

* Sattva Sukun Lifecare's Q3 net profit surges 84%, reaching Rs. 69.23 lakh.

* Q3 revenue for December 2024 grows 29% to Rs. 195.54 lakh.

* Nine-month revenue for FY 2024-25 increases 64.47% to Rs. 421.14 lakh.

* Net profit for the nine-month period rises 125.6% to Rs. 164.80 lakh.

The significant improvement in revenue and profitability reflects Sattva Sukun Lifecare's strong operational performance, strategic growth initiatives and increasing demand for its high-quality products. The company remains focused on strengthening its position while exploring new opportunities for expansion and value creation.

In January 2025, the Board of Sattva Sukun Lifecare Limited approved fundraising of up to Rs. 49.50 crore through A Rights Issue. The company also approved the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 3:5 last month.

Sattva Sukun Lifecare

Sattva Sukun Lifecare (BSE: 539519) is a prominent player in aroma burner/ diffuser, camphor freshners ,camphor diffuser/burner, essential/ aroma oils,night lamps , and various handicraft products.

