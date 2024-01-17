Saubhagyam: Zindagi Ke Kareeb, Today Global Developers' Newest Jewel in Panvel's Crown

ATK

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17: Today Global Developers, a leading name in the real estate landscape of Navi Mumbai, has launched Saubhagyam: Zindagi Ke Kareeb, their latest residential offering. Tucked away in the captivating locale of - Palaspe, Panvel - Saubhagyam: Zindagi Ke Kareeb offers an array of 1 and 2 BHK lifestyle homes curated to fulfil homebuyer dreams.

Every home here has been thought of to serve as more than just an address. Saubhagyam: Zindagi Ke Kareeb offers its residents an extraordinary lifestyle. Delivering a perfect blend of luxury and pricing, Today Global's latest project is a gated community comprising three towers, each of 14 stories, surrounded by enchanting greens and picturesque hill views. Each home seamlessly blends with nature and tranquillity and is packed with convenience.

Being Vastu compliant and featuring balconies, Saubhagyam: Zindagi Ke Kareeb ensures a harmonious living experience. One of its standout features is the choice of exclusive health and entertainment amenities on the podium level, providing residents with a lavish club life experience. The development caters to diverse lifestyle preferences, ensuring peace, pride, and privileges, from a refreshing swimming pool with a deck and a well-equipped gymnasium to a dedicated yoga and meditation area.

Saubhagyam: Zindagi Ke Kareeb seamlessly integrates with nature, as its lush greenery enhances the aesthetics, fostering an environment where tranquillity and the soothing presence of nature are integral to everyday living. The concept of "Zindagi Kay Kareeb" can be seen in the careful consideration of convenience and connectivity. Saubhagyam's strategic location ensures residents are effortlessly connected to key locales like Alibaug, Lonavla and Pen beyond bustling Mumbai city life, providing a seamless blend of urban living and suburban or semi-rural landscapes. This thoughtful integration of convenience ensures that residents have more time to enjoy the moments that truly matter at Saubhagyam: Zindagi Kay Kareeb, delivering a lifestyle that caters to diverse preferences.

The podium also hosts a multipurpose hall for community get-togethers, a club lounge with sit-outs, and a dedicated reading zone. Saubhagyam's extraordinary podium-landscaped lifestyle avenues include a multipurpose sports court, a children's play area, lush gardens, a theatre with stepped seating, an open-air gymnasium, and paved pathways with designer plantations. Renowned for their commitment to delivering quality homes, Today Global Developers has completed over 30 projects, encompassing an impressive 1.5 million square feet in Navi Mumbai. It has enriched the lives of more than 2,200 families.

Speaking on the new project launch, Bhavesh Shah, Joint Managing Director -Today Global Developers, said, "At Today Global Developers, we are not merely constructing houses; we are cultivating spaces that resonate with joy, contentment, and the happiness of our clients. We stand unwavering in our commitment to residential excellence, meticulously tailoring each project to meet people's discerning lifestyles. Saubhagyam: Zindagi Ke Kareeb is our latest venture, poised to redefine the skyline of Navi Mumbai with unmatched finesse, showcasing our commitment to valuing homebuyers' lasting happiness. Our vision goes beyond bricks and mortar; we aspire to craft the epitome of life's essence in homes--seamlessly blending with nature, tranquillity, convenience, and luxury."

Today Global Developers has strategically chosen Palaspe, Panvel, for this game-changing project due to its proximity to critical infrastructure developments. Saubhagyam is just minutes away from the Navi Mumbai International Airport, the Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor, the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link, the CST-Panvel Fast Line Elevated Corridor, the Navi Mumbai Special Economic Zone (NMSEZ), MIDC, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), and the proposed 16-platform Panvel Railway Terminus. Besides promising a tranquil living experience, it provides easy access to schools, colleges, hospitals, and malls within a 5-7 km radius, ensuring residents of Saubhagyam enjoy the convenience and a well-rounded lifestyle.

With a prestigious 20-year legacy sculpting Navi Mumbai's skyline, Today Global Developers has firmly engraved its name as a paramount player in the real estate realm. The group has seamlessly woven the tapestry of quality residential and commercial projects into the fabric of Navi Mumbai, punctuating its journey with on-time project deliveries. In recent years, Today Global Developers have become the coveted choice among discerning homebuyers. To date, the illustrious Today Global Developers has flawlessly delivered over 20 projects and has an impressive 20 lakh square feet under construction, aiming to usher in 5,000 new homes within the next seven years.

Navi Mumbai has undergone a transformative evolution, fuelled by the emergence of critical ongoing and forthcoming infrastructure ventures, making it the preferred haven for prospective homeowners. With unwavering experience and unassailable expertise, Today Global Developers envisions projects that meet and transcend customer expectations. The group's foundational ethos orbits around pursuing.

