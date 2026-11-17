BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], November 17: Antibiotics have transformed modern medicine, but their growing and inappropriate use is contributing to Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), making infections increasingly difficult to treat. Bringing attention to this public health challenge ahead of AMR Awareness Week (18th - 24th November), ITC's Savlon Swasth India Mission launches the #WeLoveAntibiotics campaign to promote responsible antibiotic consumption. It takes a creative approach to a serious issue; to educate and raise awareness among consumers on AMR and highlight the significant role of hand hygiene in infection prevention.

While appropriate antibiotic consumption is essential to addressing AMR, preventing infections is equally important. Addressing AMR requires a two-pronged approach: Antimicrobial Stewardship programmes that promote responsible use of antibiotics, alongside effective infection prevention through hand hygiene. A number of scientific studies have highlighted that combining Antimicrobial Stewardship with Hand Hygiene interventions can significantly reduce the spread of AMR bacteria*. This is where the Butterfly Effect of handwashing comes into play - a simple habit of frequently washing hands with soap or handwash can stop germs from becoming infections, thereby reducing the incidence of AMR.

Conceptualized by Ogilvy India, Savlon Swasth India Mission's #WeLoveAntibiotics Campaign seeks to bring this connection into everyday hygiene conversations. It aims to raise awareness on AMR and spark a conversation on responsible consumption of antibiotics, while highlighting the significance of hand hygiene. Watch the Campaign Film here.

Commenting on the initiative, Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Limited, said, "Through Savlon Swasth India Mission, we have consistently worked towards encouraging behavioural change around hand hygiene. Antimicrobial Resistance is a growing public health challenge that requires greater awareness and collective action. Hand hygiene in-home, and in hospital settings is a critical component of infection prevention and control. #WeLoveAntibiotics brings a powerful message by sparking an engaging conversation on responsible consumption of antibiotics to reduce AMR, coupled with hand hygiene to prevent infections."

Harshad Rajadhyaksha and Kainaz Karmakar, Chief Creative Officers, Ogilvy India, said, "For over a decade, Savlon Swasth India Mission has worked towards making handwashing an everyday habit by addressing the barriers to its adoption. This year, our research revealed an interesting contradiction: while we are quick to reach for antibiotics, we often overlook handwashing, one of the simplest ways to prevent infections. This insight inspired #WeLoveAntibiotics. We chose music as a familiar, engaging way to spark a conversation with India and deliver a serious message: antibiotics are invaluable medicines that must be used responsibly, but it's time we fell in love with handwashing instead. It has been exciting to bring this idea to life with a talented team of collaborators who helped give the campaign its distinctive identity. We are grateful for the continued trust and partnership that allows us to push creative boundaries while building on Savlon Swasth India Mission's larger purpose of driving meaningful behavioural change."

Savlon Swasth India Mission's Doc's Pod series with Faye D' Souza, demystifies the AMR issue with expert perspectives, encouraging the importance of infection prevention. Watch the AMR podcast here.

This World AMR Awareness Week, Savlon Swasth India Mission encourages consumers to recognize the power of preventing infections through building everyday hygiene habits. Because the fight against AMR is not limited to hospitals, laboratories or medical professionals. It also begins with the small choices we make every day.

To know more on AMR, log on to our website.

*Research reference

Brink, A.J. and Richards, G.A. (2022). Antimicrobial Stewardship: Leveraging the "Butterfly Effect" of Hand Hygiene. Antibiotics, 11(10), 1348.

To Watch the Video, Click on the Link Below:

Savlon's #WeLoveAntibiotics Campaign Highlights the Link Between Hand Hygiene and Antimicrobial Resistance

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