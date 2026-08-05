Saya Group Unveils 'Great Grand Property Carnival' Featuring Over Rs 700 Crore Worth of Properties

NewsVoir

Delhi NCR [India], August 5: Real estate developer Saya Group has announced its 'Great Grand Property Carnival', a limited-period property festival offering residential and commercial properties worth over Rs 700 crore across its landmark developments in NCR. The carnival presents attractive festive offers, exclusive investment schemes, and assured rewards, with commercial investment opportunities starting from just Rs 17.5 lakh.

The carnival brings together premium and limited inventory across Saya Gold Avenue in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, Saya South X in Greater Noida West, and Saya Piazza at Jaypee Wish Town, Noida, providing buyers and investors an opportunity to own ready-to-move-in homes as well as high-potential commercial assets at special carnival prices.

The Great Grand Property Carnival has been curated to celebrate the festive season while enabling customers to make informed real estate investments backed by attractive offers and value-added benefits. During the carnival, customers will receive assured gifts on every booking, special festive pricing, exclusive carnival benefits, attractive booking schemes on selected inventory, along with surprise rewards and giveaways throughout the campaign.

The commercial offerings are expected to generate significant interest from investors. Pre-leased commercial investment opportunities with assured rental income are available from approximately Rs 17.5 lakh, offering an affordable entry point into premium commercial real estate.

Investors can also own retail spaces within some of NCR's most premium retail destinations, including food courts designed to cater to a large residential and office catchment. With leading national and international brands already committed and a vibrant retail ecosystem taking shape, these developments are expected to witness strong footfalls and offer attractive long-term appreciation and rental potential.

The carnival showcases premium inventory across three flagship developments:

- Saya Gold Avenue, Indirapuram - Ready-to-move-in luxury residences with premium amenities and one of the tallest residential towers on NH-24.

- Saya South X, Greater Noida West - A mixed-use commercial destination featuring premium retail shops, food courts, restaurants, entertainment zones, business suites, and pre-leased commercial investment opportunities.

- Saya Piazza, Jaypee Wish Town, Noida - A high-street retail destination strategically located within one of Noida's largest integrated townships, offering retail and commercial investment options.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vikas Bhasin, Managing Director, Saya Group, said: "Real estate continues to be one of the most preferred asset classes for wealth creation, and festive periods have traditionally been considered an auspicious time to invest in property. Through the 'Great Grand Property Carnival', we aim to provide genuine value to both homebuyers and investors by bringing together our finest residential and commercial offerings under one platform with exclusive festive benefits. Whether someone is looking for a ready-to-move-in luxury home or a commercial investment with rental income and long-term appreciation potential, this carnival offers compelling opportunities across every budget. We expect an encouraging response from buyers looking to make the most of the festive offers available for a limited period."

Saya Group has established a strong presence in NCR with developments that combine quality construction, timely delivery, strategic locations, and modern amenities. The company believes the Great Grand Property Carnival will enable both end-users and investors to capitalise on attractive pricing, exclusive schemes, and premium real estate opportunities across its marquee projects.

The Great Grand Property Carnival will be held for a limited period, with all offers applicable on selected inventory and subject to terms and conditions.

About Saya Group

Established over 25 years ago, Saya Group has evolved from developing low-rise floors and villas to creating landmark high-rise residences and premium commercial destinations. The company's extensive portfolio spans 4.99 lakh sq. m. of delivered and ongoing residential and commercial developments.

Its signature residential projects--Desire Residency, Saya Zenith, Saya Zion, and Saya Gold Avenue--are home to over 4,000 families. On the commercial front, Saya Piazza (Noida) and Saya SouthX (Greater Noida West) collectively cover 2.20 lakh sq. m., attracting top retail, dining, and entertainment brands. Occupancy Certificate (OC) applications for both have already been submitted.

With a debt-free growth outlook, strong brand equity, and multiple launches planned across the NCR, Saya Group is entering an exciting new phase--poised to further strengthen its leadership in the luxury and lifestyle real estate segment.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)