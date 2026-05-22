Sayaji Kolhapur Witnesses Strong Summer Occupancy Driven by Leisure and Spiritual Tourism Trends

VMPL

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], May 22: Sayaji Kolhapur has recorded a strong surge in occupancy during the ongoing summer season, reflecting the growing demand for experiential leisure travel, weekend getaways, and spiritual tourism across Maharashtra. The property has witnessed consistent occupancy levels during the peak travel months, supported by a healthy mix of family travelers, business visitors, and guests exploring the cultural heritage of South Maharashtra.

The summer travel season in 2026 has highlighted evolving consumer preferences, with travelers increasingly seeking short-haul destinations that offer a blend of comfort, accessibility, local experiences, and premium hospitality. Kolhapur continues to emerge as a preferred destination owing to its rich cultural significance, religious landmarks, culinary appeal, and improving connectivity from cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Goa.

Commenting on the market trends, Mukesh Rakshit, General Manager, Sayaji Kolhapur, said

"The hospitality landscape in Kolhapur has evolved significantly over the last few years, with the city witnessing growing traction as both a leisure and transit destination. This summer season, we have seen strong demand from families, weekend travelers, religious tourists, and guests combining business with leisure experiences. The rise in road travel and preference for culturally immersive destinations has further contributed to the market's momentum."

The hotel has also observed an increase in extended weekend bookings and group travel during the season, with guests opting for destinations that provide convenience, quality hospitality, and curated experiences under one roof. The city's appeal as a gateway destination for travelers heading towards Goa and other parts of South India has additionally contributed to steady visitor inflow.

Known for its contemporary hospitality offerings, Sayaji Kolhapur continues to attract travelers with its spacious rooms, diverse culinary experiences, banqueting facilities, and premium guest services. The hotel remains a preferred choice for both leisure and corporate travelers visiting the region.

Kolhapur's growing prominence as a destination for spiritual tourism, heritage exploration, and regional travel is expected to further strengthen hospitality demand in the coming months, positioning the city as one of Maharashtra's emerging travel markets.

Visit: https://sayajihotels.com

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