SBI General Insurance Spotlights Need for Comprehensive Health Cover Amid Rising Medical Costs

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13: SBI General Insurance, one of India's leading general insurance companies, has announced a new film featuring Pankaj Tripathi in continuation of its campaign 'Chuniye Bharosa, Apno Sa'. The film highlights the growing need for health insurance in our daily lives and in these uncertain times.

India is witnessing a steady rise in lifestyle-related health concerns and medical inflation, increasing the financial burden on households during emergencies. Recent government data released through the National Statistical Office's (NSO) 80th round health survey showed that an average hospitalisation in the country now leads to an out-of-pocket expenditure of over Rs. 34,000 for households, underlining the significant financial burden medical emergencies can create for families despite growing health insurance penetration.

Featuring Pankaj Tripathi, the film is rooted in the realities of everyday life. It vividly reflects the daily hustle, long commutes, demanding workdays, and sacrifices people make to secure a better future for their families. Through an emotional and relatable narrative, the film reminds viewers that while they work tirelessly for their loved ones, they often overlook a key priority protecting the health and financial well-being of their families and securing the future of those who matter most. The campaign reinforces the importance of choosing trusted and adequate health insurance support during uncertain times.

Speaking on this, Rathin Lahiri, Head - Marketing & CSR, SBI General Insurance said, "Healthcare preparedness today is about more than just owning an insurance policy. For salaried individuals with family responsibilities, setting aside at least 2% of annual income towards insurance can be a prudent step to address changing health needs and rising medical costs. Through our Chuniye Bharosa, Apno Sa campaign, featuring Pankaj Tripathi as brand ambassador, we wanted to reflect the everyday efforts people make for their loved ones while encouraging a more proactive approach to protecting their family's health and financial well-being. The campaign underscores the importance of choosing coverage that genuinely supports families during uncertain times."

Health insurance today is evolving beyond emergency financial support to become an important pillar of long-term healthcare and financial preparedness for families. Planning ahead through adequate health coverage can often help families navigate medical uncertainties more confidently while reducing financial strain during emergencies.

SBI General Insurance continues to offer customer-centric health insurance solutions designed to support individuals and families with comprehensive coverage and flexible benefits. Its recently launched Health Alpha plan offers customisable coverage options, cashless hospitalisation across an extensive hospital network, preventive healthcare benefits, coverage for modern treatments, and seamless claims assistance, helping customers choose protection suited to their evolving healthcare needs.

Below are the links for the video:

YouTube: youtu.be/hJEl7oFQqTA?feature=shared

LinkedIn:tinyurl.com/rbyrsvvn

Instagram:www.instagram.com/reel/DYOijkjtFLy/?igsh=Zjd3cjkweW5ieTg4

Twitter: x.com/sbigeneral/status/2054080811524309221?s=46

Facebook:www.facebook.com/share/r/1H4XS4jStf/?mibextid=wwXIfr

About SBI General Insurance

SBI General Insurance, one of the fastest-growing private general insurance firms, backed by the robust support of SBI, upholds a legacy of trust and security. We position ourselves as India's most trusted general insurer amidst a dynamic landscape. Since our establishment in 2009, our expansion has been substantial, growing from 17 branches in 2011 to a nationwide presence in 146 branches.

The company received numerous prestigious accolades, showcasing its excellence across various domains. Key honors include being named as the Domestic General Insurer of the Year - India and Claims Initiative of the Year - India at Insurance Asia Awards 2025 Singapore, Large General Insurance category at the Mint BFSI Summit & Awards, the 3rd InsureNext Awards 2024 for Best Claims Settlement, and India's Best General Insurer of the Year at the 7th Insurance Conclave Awards. At the India Insurance Summit & Awards 2024, the company secured titles for General Insurance Company of the Year and Leading Implementer of Analytics Technology in Insurance. Additionally, it was honored as the Best BFSI Brand at the ET NOW Best BFSI Brands Conclave 2024 and included in BW BusinessWorld's India's Most Respected Companies. Certified as a Great Place to Work in 2024, the company also excelled at the ETBFSI Exceller Awards 2024 with recognition for Best Claims Management in Insurance and Best CSR Campaign of the Year, further highlighting its commitment to social responsibility and innovation.

With a team of over 9,000+ employees and our multi-distribution model covering Bancassurance, Agency, OEM, Broking, Retail Direct Channels, and Digital collaborations, we are committed to providing both Suraksha and Bharosa to all our consumers. Leveraging a vast network that includes over 22000+ SBI branches, plus agents, financial alliances, OEMs, and digital partners, we extend our services to even the most remote areas of India. Our offerings cater to Retail, Corporate, SME and Rural segments, and our diverse product portfolio ensures accessibility through both digital and physical channels.

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