SBI Life Insurance registers New Business Premium of ₹42,551 crores for the year ended on 31st March, 2026

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23: SBI Life Insurance, one of the leading life insurers in the country registered a New Business Premium of ₹42,551 crores for the year ended on 31st March, 2026 vis-a-vis ₹35,577 crores for the year ended 31st March, 2025. Single premium has increased by 28% over the year ended on 31st March, 2025.

Establishing a clear focus on protection, SBI Life's protection new business premium stood at ₹4,622 crores for the year ended 31st March, 2026, marking a growth of 13%. Protection Individual new business premium registered a growth of 23% and stood at ₹973 crores for the year ended 31st March, 2026. Individual New Business Premium stands at ₹29,783 crores with 13% growth over the year ended on 31st March, 2025.

SBI Life's profit after tax stands at ₹2,470 crores for the year ended 31st March, 2026 with a growth of 2% over the year ended on 31st March, 2025.

The company's solvency ratio continues to remain robust at 1.90 as on 31st March, 2026 as against the regulatory requirement of 1.50.

SBI Life's AUM also continued to grow at 9% to ₹4,87,163 crores as on 31st March, 2026 from ₹4,48,039 crores as on 31st March, 2025, with the debt-equity mix of 62:38. 94% of the debt investments are in AAA and Sovereign instruments.

The company has a diversified distribution network of 3,58,506 trained insurance professionals and wide presence with 1,230 offices across the country, comprising of strong bancassurance channel, agency channel and others comprising of corporate agents, brokers, Point of Sale Persons (POS), insurance marketing firms, web aggregators and direct business.

Performance for the year ended March 31, 2026

* Private Market leadership in Individual New Business Premium and Individual Rated Premium with market share of 25.5% & 22.9% respectively.

* Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE) stands at ₹ 24,266 crores with growth of 13%

* Individual New Business Sum Assured stands at ₹ 4,46,337 crores with 61% growth

* Improvement in 13M & 49M persistency by 53 bps & 107 bps respectively

* Value of New Business (VoNB) stands at ₹ 6,667 crores with growth of 12%

* VoNB Margin stands at 27.5%

* Indian Embedded value (IEV) stands at ₹ 80,791 crores with 15% growth

* Profit After Tax (PAT) stands at ₹ 2,470 crores with 2% growth

* Operating Return on Embedded Value stands at 19.7%

* Assets under Management stands at ₹ 4,87,163 crores with 9% growth

* Robust Solvency ratio of 1.90

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