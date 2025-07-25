SBI Life Insurance registers New Business Premium of Rs. 7,268 crores for the period ended on 30th June, 2025

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25: SBI Life Insurance, one of the leading life insurers in the country registered a New Business Premium of Rs. 7,268 crores for the period ended on 30th June, 2025 vis-a-vis Rs. 7,033 crores for the period ended June 30, 2024. Regular premium has increased by 12% over the corresponding period ended on 30th June, 2024.

Establishing a clear focus on protection, SBI Life's protection new business premium stood at Rs. 980 crores for the period ended June 30, 2025. Protection Individual new business premium stands at Rs.165 crores for the period ended June 30, 2025. Individual New Business Premium stands at Rs. 4,939 crores with 4% growth over the corresponding period ended on 30th June, 2024.

SBI Life's profit after tax stands at Rs. 594 crores for the period ended June 30, 2025 with a growth of 14% over the corresponding period last year.

The company's solvency ratio continues to remain robust at 1.96 as on June 30, 2025 as against the regulatory requirement of 1.50.

SBI Life's AUM also continued to grow at 15% to Rs. 4,75,813 crores as on June 30, 2025 from Rs. 4,14,772 crores as on June 30, 2024, with the debt-equity mix of 60:40. 94% of the debt investments are in AAA and Sovereign instruments.

The company has a diversified distribution network of 323,838 trained insurance professionals and wide presence with 1,146 offices across the country, comprising of strong bancassurance channel, agency channel and others comprising of corporate agents, brokers, Point of sale persons (POS), insurance marketing firms, web aggregators and direct business.

Performance for the period ended June 30, 2025

* Private Market leadership in IRP & Ind. NBP with market share of 22.3% & 25% respectively.

* Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE) stands at Rs. 3,969 crores with growth of 9%.

* Individual New Business sum assured stands at Rs. 66,631 crores with 73% growth.

* Improvement in 13M & 61M persistency by 58 bps & 501 bps respectively.

* Value of New Business (VoNB) stands at Rs. 1,088 crores with a growth of 12%.

* VoNB Margin stands at 27.4%.

* Indian Embedded Value (IEV) stands at Rs. 74,257 crores with growth of 20%.

* Profit After Tax (PAT) stands at Rs. 594 crores with 14% growth

* Robust Solvency ratio of 1.96

* Assets under Management stands at Rs. 4,75,813 crores with 15% growth

About SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life Insurance ('SBI Life' / 'The Company'), one of the most trusted life insurance companies in India, was incorporated in October 2000 and is registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in March 2001.

Serving millions of families across India, SBI Life's diverse range of products caters to individuals as well as group customers through Protection, Pension, Savings and Health solutions.

Driven by 'Customer-First' approach, SBI Life places great emphasis on maintaining world class operating efficiency and providing hassle-free claim settlement experience to its customers by following high ethical standards of service. Additionally, SBI Life is committed to enhance digital experiences for its customers, distributors and employees alike.

SBI Life strives to make insurance accessible to all, with its extensive presence across the country through its 1,146 offices, 27,040 employees, a large and productive network of about 253,799 agents, 62 corporate agents and 9 bancassurance partners with more than 41,000 partner branches, 150 brokers and other insurance marketing firms.

In addition to doing what's right for the customers, the company is also committed to provide a healthy and flexible work environment for its employees to excel personally and professionally.

SBI Life strongly encourages a culture of giving back to the society and has made substantial contribution in the areas of child education, healthcare, disaster relief and environmental upgrade. In 2024-25, the Company touched over 53,000 direct beneficiaries through various CSR interventions.

Listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange ('BSE') and the National Stock Exchange ('NSE'), the company has an authorized capital of ' 20.0 billion and a paid up capital of ' 10.0 billion. The AuM is ' 4,758.1 billion.

(Numbers & data mentioned above are for the period ended June 30, 2025)

