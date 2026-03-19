SBI Securities Introduces 'Women's Mode' on App to Empower Women Investors Under Infinity8 Initiative

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19: SBI Securities today launched 'Women's Mode' on the SBI Securities App - a dedicated feature designed to make investing more accessible, intuitive, and relevant for women investors. To ensure the feature truly addresses women's needs, the concept was validated with over 6,000 women investors. The insights gathered played a crucial role in shaping and designing Women's Mode.

The launch is part of Infinity8, a vision by SBI Securities, aimed at fostering sustained engagement with women investors and strengthening and smoothening financial participation through thoughtful platforms and solutions.

Women across India are increasingly taking an active role in financial planning and investment decisions, reflecting a broader shift towards greater financial independence and long-term wealth creation. As this participation grows, the need for financial platforms that are simple, relatable and confidence-building becomes even more important.

The Women's Mode has been developed with this perspective in mind. The feature offers curated goal-oriented journeys, special brokerage plan and simplified tools intended to help women navigate their investment decisions with greater clarity and confidence.

Ms. Bhuvaneshwari A., Managing Director & CEO, SBI Securities, said, "Women today are playing a far more active role in financial decision-making and long-term wealth creation. As participation expands, it becomes equally important for institutions to create platforms that make investing more approachable and relevant to their goals. With the Women's Mode and the Infinity8 initiative, our objective is to move beyond symbolic recognition and focus on sustained efforts that support women in building financial confidence and independence."

Infinity8 reflects SBI Securities' belief that empowering women financially requires consistent effort and thoughtful innovation. Through such initiatives, the company aims to create an investing ecosystem that is more inclusive, accessible, and aligned with the evolving aspirations of women across India.

About SBICAP Securities Limited

SBICAP Securities Limited is a full-service stockbroker in India, offering a wide range of investment solutions including equity trading, derivatives and mutual funds. As a group company of the State Bank of India, the country's largest public-sector bank, SBICAP Securities is committed to providing financial market access to everyone, built on a foundation of trust, innovation and resources that support clients throughout their investment journeys.

For more information, visit www.sbisecurities.in.

Registered & Corporate Office: SBICAP Securities Limited

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