Schneider Electric brings mobile service innovation hub to South India with Services Xpress

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 1: Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, has kicked off Services Xpress in South India, bringing its mobile service innovation hub to five states and 20+ cities over 120+ days. Beginning in Bengaluru, the initiative will take Schneider Electric's service expertise and technologies closer to industrial markets across the region, with live demonstrations of AI-powered monitoring, condition-based maintenance and lifecycle solutions for critical electrical assets.

Speaking at the kick-off ceremony in Bengaluru, Ms. Damini Chaudhari, Vice President - Services, Schneider Electric India., said, "Services Xpress gives us an opportunity to take our services capabilities closer to industry and demonstrate their relevance in real-world operating environments. By bringing together condition-based maintenance, digital monitoring and lifecycle services, our aim is to enable organisations to better understand how they can proactively manage critical electrical assets, improve reliability and minimise unplanned downtime."

Services Xpress brings together technologies, solutions and expertise across data centres, industries, buildings, grids and other critical segments, demonstrating how customers can manage, modernize and optimize electrical assets throughout their lifecycle. Its mobile format takes these capabilities directly to industrial clusters, creating an opportunity for organisations to engage with its service experts and explore applications in their operating environments.

Services Xpress will travel across Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, covering 20+ cities over 120+ days and bringing Schneider Electric's service capabilities directly to key industrial markets across South India

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

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