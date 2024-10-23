Schneider Electric launches stylish Miluz ZeTa home range of switches and sockets equipped Industry 1st AQI (Air Quality Indicator)

VMPL New Delhi [India], October 23: Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and nextgen automation, has introduced its latest range of switches, sockets and home connectivity solutions in the Indian market. The Miluz ZeTa collection includes cutting-edge innovations such as a patented switch socket for space-saving installation, an AQI (Air Quality Indicator), and a VSP (Voltage Surge Protector). Miluz ZeTa is compatible with the Schneider Electric Wiser system, offering seamless energy management and smart home integration. Already recognized for its design excellence, the Miluz ZeTa range recently won a top accolade at India's Best Design Awards 2024.

Air quality is becoming increasingly important

The Air Quality Indicator serves as unique feature with the launch of the Miluz ZeTa range of switches and sockets in the country. Empowering families to take informed decisions, this critical feature provides real time air-quality monitoring to encourage a healthier lifestyle for your loved ones.

Connectivity - the key to seamless integration

As consumer demand for connected devices continues to grow, the Miluz ZeTa range offers easy integration with the Wiser 2.0 system. The range seamlessly integrates with the smart switches and energy monitoring device, allowing users to upgrade to a smart home ecosystem, enhancing the overall user experience. The Wiser Home app enables consumers to monitor electricity usage at an over-all level, room level, individual appliance level enabling better decisions to be made on changes and replacements of the appliances.

Safety in the home

Schneider Electric is dedicated to keeping homes safe and protected from electrical faults and fires. Therefore, the Miluz ZeTa switches and sockets incorporate these important safety features:

* No single-pin insertions - prevents shutters on the live and neutral terminals from opening unless both pins are inserted

* A durable copper contact - ensures a longer product lifespan

* IP20 rating - provides touch-proof switches that resist dust and accidental contact

* Voltage Surge protector - protects household appliances from damaging during voltage surges

Additionally, the range offers USB A+C fast-charging ports further enhancing convenience in the modern home.

Sumati Sahgal, Vice President - Retail, Schneider Electric, Greater India, commented: "Miluz ZeTa is more than just a switch and socket range - this was acknowledged by the judging panel at this year's Best Design Awards in India. We were delighted to win in the Best Design Project category having impressed the panel with the stylish and functional design of our products. Developed and Manufactured in India, the Miluz ZeTa range embodies the core values of Schneider Electric - innovation, quality, style, safety, efficiency, security and connectivity. Staying true to the proposition of Switches that do more- Miluz Zeta range introduces innovative solutions like Air quality monitor, Voltage surge protector, industry 1st integrated switch socket available in six asthetic colors to choose from, making it best suited to address the needs of Indian consumers."

Rajat Abbi, Vice President - Global Marketing and Chief Marketing Officer, Schneider Electric, Greater India, said "The Miluz Zeta range signifies a remarkable advancement in home electrical solutions, seamlessly merging state-of-the-art technology with elegant design to cater to the ever-changing needs of today's consumers. Boasting innovative and many industry leading features, we are empowering homeowners to elevate their living spaces into smarter, more interconnected environments.

While switches may seem small, they play a crucial role in our daily lives. We are also launching an integrated marketing campaign with the tagline - Little things, big impact to emphasize the significance of the advanced features of Miluz Zeta range in our lives."

Developed by Scheider Electric's Design Lab in India, these high-quality yet affordable fittings are available in six aesthetically pleasing colours and finishes - metallic champagne gold, metallic bronze, metallic warm grey, metallic silver grey, glossy white and matt anthracite. Homeowners with a flair for style can now easily complement their interior design with sleek electrical products that transform their living spaces into intelligent, comfortable, and sustainable environments.

For more information on the Miluz ZeTa range and to view the full range of modules, visit https://www.se.com/in/en/work/campaign/local/miluz-zeta.jsp

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency.

We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.

www.se.com

