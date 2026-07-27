School-Based CPR Initiative in Sikar, Rajasthan Aims to Build 40 Crore CPR-Trained Citizens Towards Viksit Bharat 2047

VMPL

Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], July 27: In one of India's most comprehensive district-wide CPR Training of Trainers (ToT) initiatives, Dr. V.K. Jain, popularly known as the "CPR Doctor of India", has successfully trained nearly 1,500 Physical Training Instructors (PTIs) and Science Teachers from 807 government secondary schools across all 12 blocks and 53 educational clusters of Sikar district. Conducted between July 13 and July 25, the initiative is expected to create a multiplier effect, enabling trained teachers to pass on lifesaving CPR skills to thousands of students every year.

The programme was implemented in collaboration with the District Administration, Sikar, and the Department of Education, following the guidance of District Collector Ashish Modi and District Education Officer Mukesh Jaiman. Designed as a district-wide rollout rather than a pilot project, the initiative aims to build a sustainable model where every government school becomes a centre for lifesaving education.

To ensure accessibility, the training was organised across all educational clusters, allowing participating teachers to travel minimal distances while ensuring uninterrupted school operations. The programme combined classroom learning with extensive hands on practical sessions using CPR mannequins. Participants received structured learning material, practiced CPR techniques under expert supervision, addressed common misconceptions, completed written assessments, and were certified upon successful completion.

To ensure the programme continues beyond the training period, each of the 807 participating schools has been provided with a CPR feedback mannequin, enabling teachers to regularly train students and reinforce lifesaving skills within their own schools.

The initiative was delivered through four dedicated training teams led by Dr. Jain along with certified CPR instructors. Specially planned logistics ensured the movement of training equipment across all training centres, allowing the programme to be conducted simultaneously at scale.

Ashish Modi, IAS, District Collector, Sikar, said, "The Education Department has one of the widest reaches in society through its schools and teachers. We wanted to leverage this strong network to equip every teacher with CPR skills so that they, in turn, can train students and spread lifesaving awareness across the community. We are proud to partner with Dr. V.K. Jain in implementing this district-wide initiative. Our vision is to take CPR training to every household in Sikar and create a community that is prepared to respond during medical emergencies."

Mukesh Jaiman, District Education Officer, Sikar, said, "Schools are the ideal place to begin creating a culture of lifesaving. By training Physical Training Instructors and Science Teachers across government schools, we are ensuring that CPR becomes a practical life skill for students from an early age. This initiative will have a lasting impact on education as well as community health, as every trained teacher has the potential to prepare hundreds of future lifesavers."

Speaking on the initiative, Dr. V.K. Jain said, "Hospitals save lives after they arrive. Citizens save lives before they arrive. My dream is that every student passing out of school should know CPR. Nearly two crore students complete school every year. If we make CPR training mandatory today, by 2047 India can have more than 40 crore young citizens capable of responding to a cardiac arrest. That is my vision of a truly Viksit Bharat, a nation where every citizen has the confidence and skills to save a life."

Dr. Jain has trained more than five lakh citizens across India, including students, teachers, healthcare professionals, police personnel, government officials and community volunteers. Through Keshar Mahaveer Seva Trust, he continues to advocate for making CPR and Automated External Defibrillator (AED) training a mandatory part of school education, ensuring that every child graduates with the confidence to respond during a cardiac emergency.

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