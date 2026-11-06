SCINQ Neurocosmetics Launches in India, Pioneering the Science of Mind-Skin Connection to Luxury Skincare

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 6: SCINQ Neurocosmetics, India's luxury skin-care brand, announced its launch in the Indian luxury skincare market with a collection of two formulations, available through their official WWW.SCINQ.IN website. Built around the philosophy "The science of mind. The intelligence of skin," the brand introduces a science-led approach that looks at skincare through the connection between the mind, the nervous system and the skin.

Neurocosmetics is an emerging field that studies how the skin responds to sensory, environmental and emotional stimuli. As stress, disrupted sleep, long working hours and environmental exposure become part of everyday life, consumers are paying closer attention to how internal wellbeing shows up on the skin. SCINQ combines neurocosmetic activities and potent botanical blends in their advanced scientific formulations to address this.

"We created SCINQ because we felt there was a larger conversation missing from skincare - the relationship between what we experience internally and what our skin experiences externally," said Shrishti Yadav, Co-Founder, SCINQ Neurocosmetics. "Stress, emotions and our environment are all part of modern life that impact the health of our skin. Yet, for generations,skincare has traditionally approached the skin in isolation. Neurocosmetics allows us to look at our skin through a much wider lens."

The launch collection comprises Dew Defence Day Cream and Calm Essence Night Cream. Dew Defence Day Cream is formulated with Neurobiox™ and select potent botanicals. It is designed for daytime use with a focus on protection, hydration, skin comfort and resilience. Calm Essence Night Cream is powered by Neurophroline™, a scientifically validated Neurocosmetic active proven to reduce Cortisol levels. This formulation is built around an evening skincare ritual, pairing neurocosmetic science with ingredients that support deep hydration, repair, replenishment and rejuvenation. Both formulations also incorporate Mimiskin™, a biomimetic ingredient that creates a skin-identical film to support the skin's moisture barrier while protecting it from external harm from pollution, dust and other environmental aggressors.

"Luxury skincare has traditionally been defined by sophisticated formulations, sensorial experiences and high-performance ingredients. We believe the next evolution lies in making skincare more intelligent and more responsive to the realities of the consumer," said Shubham Godara, Co-Founder & CEO, SCINQ Neurocosmetics. "People today are dealing with constant stimulation, stress, environmental exposure and increasingly complex lifestyles. SCINQ is our attempt to understand that reality and translate it into a more considered and holistic skincare experience."

SCINQ is designed for discerning , mature women, residing in urban India, affluent and familiar with established luxury skincare, including working professionals, entrepreneurs and women balancing demanding personal and professional lives. Their concerns are shaped by stress, disrupted sleep, screen exposure and environmental factors, and they value science-backed formulations, ingredient transparency and sensorial experiences.

Products are available in 50g packs, priced at Rs.3000/- for Dew Defence Day Cream and Rs. 4,300 for Calm Essence Night Cream respectively. Trial packs in 20g are also available. With its launch, SCINQ aims to build awareness of neurocosmetics in India and contribute to a wider conversation around stress, emotions, lifestyle, skin health and wellbeing.

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