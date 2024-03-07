Sea6 Energy launches world's first large-scale mechanized tropical seaweed farm off the coast of Lombok, Indonesia

PRNewswire

Lombok [Indonesia]/ Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 7: Sea6 Energy, a technology pioneer in the Blue Economy, has launched the world's first large-scale mechanized tropical seaweed farm off Ekas, on the island of Lombok, Indonesia. The one-square-kilometer seaweed farm marks a significant milestone in establishing the scalability of sustainable tropical seaweed cultivation for the production of large industrial applications such as biofertilizers, bioplastics, and the continued research and development of renewable chemicals and fuels.

The challenges in harvesting tropical seaweed at- scale have been seen as a significant barrier to growth in the industry, and the key reason for limited research on the seaweed feedstock's applicability in large industrial applications. By automating various workflows of seaweed cultivation, from seeding to harvesting, and developing proprietary processing know-how that dramatically enhances the feedstock's shelf life, Sea6's vertically integrated state-of-the-art technology platform increases smallholder farmer productivity and firmly positions the oceans as the next frontier for scalable agriculture biomass for a sustainable planet. The launch was attended by dignitaries in Indonesia, including Luhut B. Pandjaitan, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Minister of Fisheries, Minister of Industry as well as the Indian and UAE Ambassadors to Indonesia. Their presence underscores the importance of this innovative project in promoting environmental stewardship and fostering economic growth in the region. H.E. Sandeep Chakravorty, Ambassador of India to Indonesia and Timor Leste, added, "Largescale Seaweed cultivation project in Lombok is a shining example of India-Indonesia cooperation in blue economy. Sea6 Energy is a product of India's biotechnology innovation ecosystem. They are pioneers of seaweed cultivation and processing technologies globally. Greater investment in seaweed cultivation can meet the challenges of producing biodegradable industrial raw materials such as biofuels and bio plastics. Sea6's investments in Indonesia are creating local green jobs, developing skills, creating opportunities, and building a sustainable local economy. We are delighted that a company like Sea6 is committed to scaling up of seaweed cultivation and processing in Indonesia."

Seaweed is gaining in popularity because of its potential to be used as an input feedstock to make many products that would otherwise be made today from fossil fuels or land-based biomass, which is increasingly in conflict with the human food supply chain. Sea6's one-square-kilometer seaweed farm is poised to revolutionize the ocean economy by maximizing efficiency, minimizing environmental impact, and ensuring the highest standards of product quality, safety, and traceability while creating employment opportunities for coastal communities. "We are honored to inaugurate the world's first mechanized tropical sea farm, a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability in the Ocean Economy," said Nelson Vadassery, co-founder and CEO of Sea6 Energy. "This groundbreaking initiative not only showcases the immense potential of sustainable seaweed cultivation but also underscores our collective responsibility to develop sustainable products for future generations."

Due to Sea6's potential for scale, the company has attracted nearly USD $30 million of international investment over the past ten years, including Netherlands-based sustainable aquaculture fund Aqua-Spark, India's Tata Capital, BASF Venture Capital, Twin Towers Ventures, and Singapore-based family offices, Silverstrand Capital and Potato Impact Partners. In 2023, Temasek Foundation provided a grant to support the pilot of the automation and mechanization of the tropical seaweed farm in Ekas. Shrikumar Suryanarayan, Chairman of Sea6 Energy, said, "The support of the Government of Indonesia along with the commitment of our investors and supporters has been instrumental in bringing this landmark project to fruition."

For more information about Sea6 Energy please visit. www.sea6energy.com

About Sea6 Energy:

Sea6 Energy is a pioneering Blue Economy company. Vertically integrated along the entire seaweed value chain, Sea6 uses cutting-edge technology and innovation to transform farmed tropical seaweeds into the ultimate versatile and renewable feedstock for a sustainable future.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2356035/Sea6_Energy_Indonesia.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2356037/Sea6_Energy_seaweed_farm.jpg

