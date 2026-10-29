SelaQui International School Students Explore India's Diversity on an 8-Day Learning Journey Under 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'

PNN

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 28: Students of SelaQui International School set out on an eight-day Educational Experiential Learning Journey that took them across states all over India. A group of approximately 150 students from Grades VI-XII travelled together, as part of an initiative inspired by the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) campaign. The journey was designed to take learning out of the classroom and into the real world. Along the way, students experienced India's rich heritage, living traditions and varied landscapes, and saw their lessons come alive in the places and people they met.

Every stage of the journey was guided by ten learning lenses. These lenses gave students a clear way to study each state, looking closely at its history and architecture, its geography and language, and its literature, music, food, festivals and tourism. Rather than simply visiting landmarks, students were encouraged to observe, question, and piece together how each region's past and present shape its identity.

Mr. Om Pathak, Chairman, SelaQui International School, said, "India is not one story, but thousands of stories woven together, and our children must learn to read them all. When students travel across the country, they discover that our differences in language, food, dress, and tradition all grow from the same deep roots. This journey gave our students the chance to understand those roots for themselves and to take genuine pride in the diversity that makes India unique. At SelaQui, we have always believed that education should shape compassionate and confident individuals. Learning to respect and celebrate one another lies at the very heart of that education."

For students, each destination turned into a lesson. Monuments sparked conversations about history, local customs opened a window into traditional knowledge, and time spent with local communities showed them how others think and live. Students read about the places before visiting them, and on the way, they kept asking questions and connecting what they saw with what they had studied at school.

The experience also helped students grow as individuals. Travelling to new places, working as a team and engaging with unfamiliar languages and customs built their confidence, adaptability, communication skills and cultural awareness. Teacher-mentors accompanied the group throughout, guiding students to reflect on their experiences and turn them into lasting learning.

The journey reflects the goals of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, the Government of India's initiative to strengthen national unity through cultural exchange between states. By meeting India's diversity first-hand, students gained a richer sense of the country's regional identities and the shared heritage that connects them.

For a school whose students already come from more than 25 Indian states, the journey was a natural extension of everyday life on campus. SelaQui International School will continue to create such opportunities, helping students learn not only about India, but from it.

About SelaQui International School

Set in the green foothills of Dehradun, Uttarakhand, SelaQui International School is a co-educational boarding school for Grades VI to XII. Affiliated with CBSE and Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE), the school is home to students from more than 25 Indian states and over seven countries. Its 52-acre campus offers a nurturing, stress-free environment that builds critical thinking, creativity, character and citizenship, helping every student grow into a confident, compassionate and responsible individual.

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