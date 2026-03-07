Selected unveils Spring Summer 2026 campaign 'The Art of Choosing Well' starring Arjun Rampal

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6: Selected has announced its partnership with Arjun Rampal as the face of its Spring Summer 2026 campaign - bringing together contemporary design, thoughtful craftsmanship, and a personal style that feels instinctive and timeless.

Campaign Film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G67tlp4kXeI

Drawing from its Scandinavian roots, Selected is defined by clean design and quality-led minimalism - creating pieces that feel relevant today and remain essential tomorrow. True to its philosophy, The Art of Choosing Well, the brand's design approach centres on purposeful construction and visual clarity. Selected's Spring Summer collection heroes premium linen pieces in soft neutrals, muted greens, and monochromatic tones - designed for longevity, versatility, and ease.

Arjun Rampal reflects the brand's refined modernity in a way that's natural and lived-in. His confidence is quiet but assured, shaped by thoughtful choices and an effortless sense of intention - mirroring Selected's belief that real style is built with timeless pieces. The campaign follows that same lens, where every detail is considered and every garment earns its place in the story.

Speaking about the partnership, Sumit Dhingra, CEO of Bestseller India, commented: "At Selected, we believe true style is instinctive and timeless. We focus on contemporary design and thoughtful craftsmanship, and Arjun Rampal reflects this philosophy authentically. His presence strengthens our commitment to creating clothing that feel relevant today and remain essential tomorrow. This collaboration reinforces Selected's connection with consumers who are increasingly choosing depth over trends as they build their wardrobe."

Discussing his partnership with Selected, Arjun Rampal shared: "Style, for me, is very relative and individualistic. I like to keep it simple and Selected reflects that through modern design, refined minimalism, and an effortless approach to dressing. This partnership felt instinctive, and I'm excited to represent a brand that values precision, quality, and timelessness for men who dress for comfort."

The Spring Summer 2026 collection features pieces designed to be kept and worn on repeat. Discover the collection at Selected stores across India and online at selectedhomme.in.

About Selected:

Based in Denmark, Selected is an international brand for men, providing modern consumers a unique offering of style and craftmanship at an attractive price point. We always strive to add an edgy touch to our progressive styles and aim to offer collections that can be the base to any wardrobe, always in sync with the current tendencies. We aim for quality over quantity, which is why sustainability is a focus for us. Every collection should be more sustainable than the last. This underlines the responsibility we take for our future environmental footprint. With Selected you are never out of style but have a quality that is built to last. Selected India currently has 21 exclusive brand outlets & 69 shop-in-shops spread across the country. Selected is available online with www.selectedhomme.in and present with leading online partners.

About BESTSELLER India:

BESTSELLER India is part of BESTSELLER, a family-owned fashion company founded in Denmark, Europe in 1975. Worldwide, BESTSELLER is present in 44 countries through more than 2,800 chain stores and 16,000 external multi-brand stores. Read more about BESTSELLER at www.bestseller.com. Today, we provide fast affordable fashion for women, men, teenagers, and children. Our products are available online, in branded chain stores and in multi-brand and department stores across the world. BESTSELLER India markets and sells the BESTSELLER brands JACK & JONES, VERO MODA, ONLY, Selected, JACK & JONES Junior & VERO MODA Girl. BESTSELLER India currently has 256 exclusive brand outlets and is present in over 1519 shop-in-shops in external multi-brand stores throughout India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)