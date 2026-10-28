Senses Electronics Joins Redington's Portfolio, Bringing SenseTeam, India's First Interactive Panel with QLED Technology, to Corporate Meeting Rooms

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 28: Senses Electronics, an Indian EdTech hardware brand known for its interactive flat panels, has been included in Redington Limited's technology portfolio for corporate display solutions. With this, SenseTeam, the Senses interactive display range for businesses and the first interactive panel with QLED technology, becomes part of a portfolio focused on helping organisations meet, present and collaborate more effectively.

Redington Limited has identified Senses Electronics as a provider of interactive panels designed to make business meetings, presentations and team collaboration more seamless. The announcement also highlights the role of workplace technology in helping teams move ideas from discussion to action, a need that is growing as organisations rely on shared digital content, hybrid participation and faster decision-making.

Why meeting rooms need more than a screen

Corporate meetings today go well beyond a slide deck. Teams review documents, annotate ideas, compare options, share content from their own devices and capture decisions, often with colleagues joining from other locations. In this setting, a display has to work as a common workspace that everyone in the room can use, and one that keeps the discussion available after the meeting ends.

SenseTeam is built for this kind of working. It combines a large 4K QLED display with touch interaction, a built-in whiteboard, wireless screen sharing, an integrated camera and microphone system, and tools for recording and remote management, all within one panel.

The first interactive panel with QLED technology

SenseTeam is the first interactive panel to bring QLED technology to the meeting room. QLED uses a layer of quantum dots to produce purer, more vivid colours and higher brightness than conventional LED displays. For business users, this means charts, dashboards, design files, product images and video calls appear sharper and truer to life, even in rooms with large windows or bright overhead lighting. Combined with 10-bit colour support, an ambient-light sensor and auto-dimming, the QLED panel keeps content clear and comfortable to view through long meetings and presentations.

Sizes for different meeting spaces

SenseTeam is available in 65-inch, 75-inch and 86-inch screen sizes, giving organisations the flexibility to choose a display that suits the size and layout of the room, from small huddle spaces to larger conference rooms and boardrooms. All sizes offer 4K resolution (3840 �- 2160), a 16:9 aspect ratio, 10-bit colour support and a 178-degree viewing angle. An ambient-light sensor and auto-dimming QLED technology help keep the picture comfortable and clear in varying room lighting.

A display people can work on

At the centre of SenseTeam is its interactive layer. The panel uses a 40-point infrared touch system with a response time of under four milliseconds and a touch accuracy of 0.3 mm. This allows several participants to write, draw, move content and annotate on the screen at the same time, turning the display from a passive presentation surface into an active meeting tool.

Whiteboarding with SenseBoard 2.0

SenseTeam comes with SenseBoard 2.0 whiteboarding software, offering a True 4K whiteboard with customisable menus and multi-finger gesture controls. Its intelligent text recognition can convert handwriting into digital text and recognise complex handwritten mathematical equations. The software supports multilingual whiteboarding, lets users insert images, videos and documents wirelessly, and allows sessions to be saved to the cloud or locally and played back later. This makes it easier for teams to capture, organise and revisit ideas from a collaborative session.

Wireless sharing with SenseConnect

SenseConnect, the wireless mirroring software, supports Windows, Android and iOS devices and allows up to four devices to be mirrored at the same time, with 4K mirroring support. Authentication and password protection help keep sessions controlled, and device control features let presenters manage shared content. Participants can bring information from their own devices into the discussion without cables or complicated setup.

Built-in video collaboration

For video-led meetings, SenseTeam includes an integrated quad-camera system with one 50 MP primary camera and three 8 MP secondary cameras, along with 5�- electronic magnification. It supports streaming and recording at up to 3840 �- 2160 at 30 frames per second, and gesture control. A 16-array microphone with acoustic echo cancellation, automatic gain control and speech enhancement is designed to pick up voices clearly, with a stated adaptation distance of 15 metres.

Recording and remote management

Beyond the live meeting, SenseCapture records screen and camera sources, helping teams keep a record of sessions. For IT teams, SenseManage enables remote on/off control of panels and provides usage information by user, making it easier to administer displays across rooms and offices.

Designed for everyday workplace use

SenseTeam offers a brightness of 500 to 550 cd/m² and contrast ratios of 30,000:1 and 35,000:1 across the screen sizes, helping teams read detailed documents, data and video content in shared rooms. The glass surface is toughened and treated to be anti-glare, anti-fingermark and anti-microbial, and the panel is housed in a full aluminium body. Zero-bonding technology and a 60 Hz refresh frequency contribute to a smooth, responsive screen.

Flexible connectivity

The panel offers a wide range of connection options, including two LAN RJ45 ports, two HDMI 1080p inputs, USB 3.1, Mini DisplayPort, DisplayPort input, Type-C input, CVBS, VGA input, a microphone and earphone port, and SPDIF optical output. It also includes an inbuilt Wi-Fi access point supporting 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth support and NFC authentication, so teams can connect devices easily across different meeting setups.

A stronger route to interactive collaboration

Through Redington Limited's technology portfolio, organisations can now access SenseTeam as a single solution that brings together visual communication, touch interaction, whiteboarding, wireless sharing and real-time collaboration in one workplace environment. For Senses Electronics, the inclusion is a significant step in taking its interactive display expertise to the corporate segment.

About Senses Electronics

Senses Electronics Pvt. Ltd. began 13 years ago as a startup and has grown into a 200+ crore company. It is a leading name in the education sector, with its Boards used by over 10,000+ institutions and 1,00,000 classrooms. The company is now expanding into the corporate sector with SenseTeam, bringing interactive technology, quality and continuous updates to business customers.

For more information

Visit www.senseteam.in to explore SenseTeam interactive displays and request a demo.

Media Contact

Senses Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

M No. 818, At Post Bhugaon, Tal Mulshi, Pune - 412108, Maharashtra, India

Website: www.senseteam.in | www.senseselec.com

Sales enquiries: +91 8855035884 | sales@senseteam.in

Support: Toll-free 1800 120 566 566 | care@senseteam.in

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