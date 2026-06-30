Senses Electronics Recognized as a Great Place To Work® Certified Company, Reinforcing Its People-First Culture

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 30: Senses Electronics Pvt. Ltd., one of India's leading manufacturers of smart boards, interactive flat panels (IFPs), and AI-powered classroom technology solutions, has been officially recognized as a Great Place To Work® Certified™ company.

The certification reflects the company's continued focus on creating a workplace where employees are empowered to innovate, collaborate, and grow while contributing to the development of digital learning solutions for educational institutions across India.

Founded in 2013, Senses Electronics has evolved into one of India's best smart classroom technology companies, supporting schools, colleges, coaching institutes, and universities with interactive displays, educational software, and AI-powered classroom solutions. Today, the company's technologies support more than 10,500 educational institutions and 100,000+ classrooms across the country.

Building Technology Through People

At Senses Electronics, innovation begins with people. The company believes that creating impactful education technology requires an environment where employees feel trusted, valued, and encouraged to continuously learn and share ideas.

The organization has built a people-first culture centered around collaboration, inclusivity, continuous learning, and professional growth. Employees are encouraged to take ownership, solve real educational challenges, and contribute to products that support educators and learners across India.

Leadership Perspective

Commenting on the recognition, Sajith Radhakrishnan, CEO of Senses Electronics, said:

"This certification is a reflection of our people and the culture we have built together over the years. At Senses Electronics, we believe innovation happens when employees feel trusted, supported, and empowered to do their best work. As we continue advancing smart classroom technology in India, we remain equally committed to creating opportunities for our teams to learn, grow, and succeed."

Prashanth Peethambaran, CTO of Senses Electronics, added:

"Every software platform, interactive panel, and AI-powered feature we develop is shaped by the dedication and collaboration of our teams. Great technology comes from great people. This recognition reinforces our belief that investing in employee development and fostering a culture of continuous learning ultimately drives better innovation and long-term impact."

A Culture Built on Learning, Collaboration, and Growth

Senses Electronics promotes a workplace culture focused on:

- Continuous learning and professional development

- Collaboration and open communication

- Innovation-driven thinking and problem-solving

- Employee well-being and inclusivity

- Recognition of individual and team achievements

- Opportunities for leadership and career growth

The company regularly conducts learning initiatives, celebrates employee milestones, and encourages cross-functional collaboration to foster an environment where employees can do meaningful work and build long-term careers.

Supporting India's Digital Education Transformation

As India continues investing in digital education infrastructure and smart classroom initiatives, the demand for innovative and reliable classroom technology solutions continues to grow. Senses Electronics remains focused on designing and manufacturing smart boards, interactive flat panels, and AI-powered software solutions that help educational institutions build engaging and future-ready learning environments.

Alongside product innovation, the company believes that a strong organizational culture and empowered teams are essential for delivering long-term value to educators and institutions across India.

About Senses Electronics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra, Senses Electronics Pvt. Ltd. is one of India's leading manufacturers of smart boards, interactive flat panels (IFPs), and AI-powered classroom technology solutions. The company's product portfolio includes the SenseEdge and SensePRO interactive displays, while its integrated software ecosystem includes SenseBoard, SenseAI, SenseManage, SenseTalk, SenseWatch, SenseConnect, and SenseCapture. Together, these solutions enable digital teaching, classroom management, communication, wireless collaboration, lesson continuity, and AI-powered learning experiences for schools, colleges, coaching institutes, and universities across India.

Learn More- https://senseselec.com/about-us/

Today, Senses Electronics serves schools, colleges, coaching institutes, and universities across India through its integrated hardware, software, teacher training, and nationwide support ecosystem. The company has certified 300,000+ teachers through its free training and certification programs and supports institutions through a dedicated Pan-India service network and in-house technical support teams. Its interactive panels are backed by up to 3 years of warranty, helping educational institutions adopt practical, scalable, and future-ready classroom technology solutions with confidence.

Contact Us

Senses Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

Email: sales@senseselec.com

Phone: +91 7066840505

Website: https://senseselec.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)