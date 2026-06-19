Sensodyne expands oral care portfolio with Pronamel Kids for enamel care and 24hr cavity protection*

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], June 18: Sensodyne, the leading oral care brand from Haleon, has launched the Pronamel Kids toothpaste in India, designed with dentists just for kids. Available in two exciting flavours - Strawberry and Bubble Mint for children aged 2+ years, Pronamel Kids is specially designed to help strengthen kids' enamel^ and provides 24hr cavity protection*. It has 100% natural flavours and is free from sugars. Aligned with Haleon's purpose of delivering better everyday health, the launch marks Haleon's foray into the children's oral care segment in India.

- Specially designed to protect kids' tooth enamel from everyday sugar attacks

- Science-backed protection against cavities, supporting better everyday oral health for children

With kids' tooth enamel being up to 50% thinner than that of adults#, milk teeth are at a higher risk of cavities due to consumption of sugary foods, juices, and frequent snacking. If left unprotected, this can set the stage for cavities impacting health of kids dentition for future. Pronamel Kids addresses this critical gap with a gentle formulation designed for everyday use.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Kishlay Seth, Marketing Director - OHC, Haleon India Subcontinent , said, "Pronamel Kids builds on the strong foundation we have established with Pronamel in India. It is designed to help strengthen enamel^ and provide 24-hour cavity protection*. Children's toothpaste plays a critical role in early oral care. Milk teeth have thinner enamel and are more vulnerable to cavities, which can impact the development of permanent teeth. Early protection is essential to ensure that permanent teeth emerge healthy and strong. Awareness of the need for preventive, child-specific oral care remains limited. We aim to empower parents to adopt proactive oral care habits for their children, supporting strong enamel and healthy teeth for the future."

To support the launch, Sensodyne is rolling out a consumer awareness campaign for Pronamel Kids across YouTube, Instagram, and leading OTT platforms. The campaign is designed to reach parents directly, spotlighting the heightened vulnerability of children's enamel and the importance of specialized protection from an early age. By combining education with practical solutions, it aims to empower families to adopt proactive oral care routines tailored to children's evolving needs. Pronamel Kids will be available across general trade, modern trade, and e-commerce platforms across India.

It is available in two variants: Strawberry and Bubble Mint, priced at ₹175 for 70g (inclusive of all taxes).

Link to the Sensodyne Pronamel Kids campaign film:

https://youtu.be/nFmOUjMLtfg

^Fluoride strengthens enamel by promoting remineralisation and inhibiting demineralisation. Featherstone, J D. (1999):PMID: 10086924.

*Follow a healthy diet and brush twice daily

# Van Beek, G.C. 1983

About Haleon India Subcontinent (ISC)

Haleon is a consumer company solely focused on better everyday health. Our people, our brands, our research, our investment, and our innovation are aimed at improving the everyday health of consumers. In India, our portfolio spans key categories including Oral Health, Digestive Health, Pain Relief and Respiratory (PRS), and Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS) with superior brands such as Sensodyne, Eno, Otrivin, Centrum, Iodex, Crocin, Parodontax and Ostocalcium.

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