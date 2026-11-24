PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 24: ICFAI Business School (IBS) has announced that candidates have one week left to register for the first phase of the ICFAI Business School Aptitude Test (IBSAT 2026). The initial application window closes on December 1, 2026, for those opting to take the exam on the opening weekend of December 5 and 6.

IBSAT 2026 is the entrance examination for admission to the two-year, full-time MBA / PGPM programs (2027-29 batch) offered across nine IBS campuses: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune.

Exam format and schedule

The test will be conducted online in a remote-proctored format, allowing applicants to take the examination from home. Candidates who complete their registration by December 1 can book a preferred slot for the December 5-6 weekend across two daily sessions: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The two-hour remote online test carries 140 multiple-choice questions divided across four sections-Verbal Ability, Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude, and Data Adequacy and Data Interpretation-with no negative marking. Results and merit scholarship allotments for the first test weekend will be declared on Monday, December 7, ahead of the centralised selection process scheduled to be held at IBS Hyderabad in February 2027.

Scholarships and national test scores

Alongside IBSAT 2026, IBS accepts valid scores from CAT, XAT, NMAT by GMAC, and GMAT. Applicants across these entry routes are eligible for the institution's Rs. 10-crore merit scholarship program, under which 500 candidates will receive scholarships of Rs. 2 lakh each.

Candidates applying with national entrance test scores are advised to register early so they can complete their profiles and receive invitations to the nationwide selection briefings scheduled for January 2027. At these selection briefings, which will be conducted across 70 cities, candidates along with their parents will have the opportunity to meet campus senior faculty members and IBS Alumni in their nearest city.

Placement success stories

IBS campuses are updating and have shared their success stories as placements are currently underway for final-year students; testimonials are available on this link https://ibsindia.org/StudentTestimonials/index.html

The complete placement reports will be made available during the selection process in February.

Application process

A single application form covers admission to all nine campuses. Candidates can submit their forms and book test slots online at ibsat.org before December 1. Physical application forms are also available at IBS Information Offices across the country. To locate the nearest IBS Information Office, visit ibsindia.org/contact-us.

Media Contact:

IBS Admission Office

Plot No. 65, Nagarjuna Hills

Punjagutta, Hyderabad - 500082

Telangana

Ph: 040 - 23440963 (5 lines)

Toll Free :1800 425 55 66 77

E-mail: ibsat@ibsindia.org

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