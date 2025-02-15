SevenM Launches Admagix: The Future of Immersive Advertising, Powered by AI & VR

NewsVoir

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 15: SevenM Technologies Private Limited, a pioneering IT software and consulting firm, is proud to announce the official launch of Admagix, a groundbreaking advertising platform that revolutionizes consumer engagement through augmented and mixed reality (AR and MR) solutions. Designed to blur the lines between the physical and digital worlds, Admagix empowers brands to deliver personalized, immersive experiences that captivate audiences and redefine the way advertising is perceived.

What is Admagix?

Admagix bridges the gap between traditional and digital advertising by embedding interactive QR codes into physical media such as print ads, billboards, and product packaging. With just a quick scan using a smartphone--no app downloads required--consumers can instantly access rich digital content, including 3D animations, videos, and interactive experiences.

"We believe advertising today is about selling experiences, not just products," said Vinay Modi, Co-founder of SevenM Technologies. "Admagix allows brands to connect with consumers on a deeper level by creating moments that are memorable, engaging, and shareable."

Key Features and Benefits

* Seamless Integration: Admagix seamlessly combines traditional media with cutting-edge AR experiences, enhancing consumer interaction without requiring additional apps.

* Immersive Content: Brands can use Admagix to showcase interactive 3D models, virtual product try-ons, and immersive storytelling, leaving a lasting impact on audiences.

* Scalable Across Industries: From retail and real estate to entertainment and automotive, Admagix adapts to various sectors, making it versatile for any advertising strategy.

* Data-Driven Insights: The platform provides detailed analytics, offering brands valuable insights into consumer behaviour and campaign performance.

Enhanced Engagement: Research shows AR-based ads can increase brand recall by up to 70% and conversion rates by up to 90%. Admagix taps into this potential to deliver results-driven campaigns.

Admagix is designed for forward-thinking brands and agencies looking to elevate their campaigns. Industries such as retail, FMCG, real estate, and entertainment can benefit from its ability to create impactful, scalable advertising experiences that resonate with a diverse audience.

The Future of Marketing with AR

As AR technology continues to evolve, its impact on advertising is undeniable. Studies highlight that by 2024, AR users will surpass 1.7 billion globally, with 72% of consumers stating they would shop more often if AR was integrated into the experience. Admagix positions brands at the forefront of this evolution, enabling them to captivate tech-savvy audiences with innovative solutions.

SevenM in Talks with Investors to Fuel Admagix's Growth

Recognizing the immense potential of Admagix to revolutionize the advertising landscape, SevenM Technologies is currently in discussions with several investors to secure capital for scaling operations, expanding market reach, and accelerating product innovation. With the rising demand for interactive and immersive advertising solutions, this investment will enable Admagix to enhance its technology, onboard strategic partners, and establish a stronger presence in key markets. The funding will also support the development of advanced features, further solidifying Admagix's position as a game-changer in ad tech. SevenM is committed to leveraging these investments to redefine advertising for brands, agencies, and consumers alike.

Founded in 2008, SevenM Technologies Private Limited has grown from a teenage startup to a global powerhouse in IT software and consulting. With over 17 years of experience, SevenM has helped more than 8,000 businesses worldwide achieve their goals through innovative and reliable solutions. The launch of Admagix reaffirms SevenM's commitment to leading the industry with creativity and technological excellence.

Join the Admagix Revolution

To learn more about Admagix or to schedule a demo, visit admagix.io or contact our team at info@admagix.io. Discover how Admagix can transform your advertising strategies and deliver experiences your audience will never forget.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)