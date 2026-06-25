SGT University Organises Awareness Programme Under Khet Bachao Abhiyan 2026 in Rewari Villages

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 24: The Faculty of Agricultural Sciences (FASC), SGT University, Gurugram, in collaboration with Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Rewari, and IFFCO Haryana, organised an awareness programme under the Khet Bachao Abhiyan 2026 in the villages of Khaliawas and Khatwali in Rewari district, Haryana. The initiative aimed to educate farmers about sustainable agricultural practices, balanced fertilizer use, soil health management, and government schemes designed to support the farming community.

Khet Bachao Abhiyan 2026 is a month-long nationwide campaign launched by the Government of India through MyGov to strengthen soil health and promote sustainable agriculture. The programme focused on creating awareness regarding the judicious use of fertilizers, the significance of Soil Health Cards, and the benefits of organic and natural farming methods.

During the sessions, agricultural experts highlighted the importance of Integrated Nutrient Management (INM), which promotes the combined use of organic and inorganic fertilizers to maintain soil fertility and ensure sustainable crop productivity. The experts also emphasized scientific nutrient management practices, the role of soil carbon in agricultural sustainability, and the urgent need to preserve soil health for future generations.

Farmers were introduced to eco-friendly and cost-effective agricultural practices such as vermicomposting, the use of biofertilizers, and crop diversification through the cultivation of fruits, exotic vegetables, and cut and loose flowers. These practices were presented as viable options for enhancing farm income while reducing environmental impact.

The programme was addressed by agricultural experts from SGT University, including Dr. Pooja Pant, Dean, Faculty of Agricultural Sciences; Dr. R.K. Yadav; Dr. Om Prakash; and Dr. Narendra Bhandari, along with experts from KVK Rewari and IFFCO Haryana. The speakers encouraged farmers to reduce excessive dependence on chemical fertilizers and adopt environmentally responsible farming methods that improve productivity while conserving natural resources.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Pant informed farmers about the Soil Testing Laboratory at SGT University, which provides soil testing and advisory services to support informed nutrient management and improved agricultural output. She emphasized the importance of regular soil testing in maintaining long-term soil fertility and optimizing crop yields.

The programme witnessed active participation from farmers, who engaged with experts through interactive discussions and sought guidance on crop production, nutrient management, soil health, and government-supported agricultural initiatives. The awareness programme served as an effective platform for disseminating scientific agricultural knowledge and encouraging the adoption of sustainable farming practices across the region.

Through such outreach initiatives, SGT University continues to contribute towards strengthening agricultural sustainability, empowering farmers with scientific knowledge, and supporting the development of environmentally responsible farming systems.

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