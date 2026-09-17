Shakti Pumps Unveils Next-Generation Patented S4RM Pumps and Advanced Pumping Solutions at IFAT Mumbai 2026

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17: New S4RM technology combines high efficiency, low starting current and constant discharge to deliver smarter, more energy-efficient pumping.

Shakti Pumps, a leading manufacturer of pumps and pumping solutions, has unveiled its patented next-generation S4RM pumps and advanced pumping equipment at IFAT Mumbai 2026, showcasing technologies designed to improve energy efficiency, operational reliability and pumping performance across agriculture, water management and industrial applications.

A key highlight of the company's showcase is the Shakti Slip Start Synchronous Run Motor (S4RM), a patented motor technology that combines the advantages of induction and permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) technologies. The S4RM is a line-start synchronous motor that operates without a Variable Frequency Drive (VFD), making it a direct replacement for conventional induction motors in compatible applications.

The S4RM technology delivers 5-10% higher runtime efficiency than conventional induction motors, reduces starting current by up to 50%, and offers a power factor close to unity. It also provides higher starting torque and maintains a high and constant discharge even under voltage fluctuations and low-voltage conditions. The technology is available across surface and submersible motor-pump applications.

Mr Ankit Patidar, CMO Shakti Pumps," said , "At Shakti Pumps, our focus has always been on developing technologies that deliver measurable value to customers through higher efficiency, reliability and lower operating costs. With S4RM, we are bringing together advanced motor technology and practical field performance to help users achieve greater pumping output while reducing energy consumption. Our objective is not simply to make pumps more efficient, but to create a combination of S4RM motor technology and precision stainless-steel fabrication to showcase our commitment to engineering solutions suited to India's evolving water, agriculture and industrial needs."

Compared with conventional induction motors, S4RM operates at around 3000 RPM, has lower starting and full-load current, a power factor close to 1 and consistent discharge despite voltage variation. Conventional induction motors typically draw 7-8 times their full-load current during starting, while S4RM requires approximately 4-5 times, helping reduce electrical stress and contribute to longer motor insulation life.

Another important focus at IFAT Mumbai is Shakti Pumps' precision sheet fabrication using SS304 and SS316 stainless steel for pump components, offering greater dimensional accuracy and consistency compared with conventional cast components. Manufactured from uniform-thickness sheets through precision cutting and forming, these components are lighter, easier to install and offer a high strength-to-weight ratio, while improved impeller balance helps minimize vibration and mechanical losses. Precisely engineered flow passages and optimized impeller geometry contribute to higher efficiency, lower energy consumption and up to 40% higher discharge, enhancing productivity across irrigation, water supply and industrial fluid-transfer applications. The use of SS304 and SS316 also provides enhanced durability and corrosion resistance, with SS316 offering greater resistance to chlorides and harsh or mineral-rich water conditions, making these components well suited for demanding operating environments.

The energy-saving potential of S4RM is demonstrated through Shakti Pumps' comparative performance data. For a 7.5 kW motor, the S4RM records an efficiency of approximately 91.5%, while the corresponding IE2 system records lower efficiency. In a 22 kW comparison, S4RM efficiency is around 90%, compared with approximately 82% for the conventional induction motor. The company calculates huge annual electricity savings for a 22kW application under specified operating and electricity-cost assumptions.

Through its participation at IFAT Mumbai 2026, Shakti Pumps is reinforcing its focus on technology-led pumping solutions that address the growing need for energy efficiency, reliability and sustainable water management. The company's portfolio is designed to support applications ranging from agricultural irrigation and water supply to industrial fluid transfer, helping customers improve productivity while lowering lifecycle energy consumption.

For more information visit: https://shaktipumps.com/

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