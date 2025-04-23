Shankar IAS Academy Records 238 Selections in UPSC 2024, Reinforces National Presence

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 23: Shankar IAS Academy has once again solidified its position as a premier institution for UPSC aspirants with an outstanding performance in the Civil Services Examination 2024. As the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the final results on April 22, 2025, the academy proudly celebrated the selection of 238 students from across its centers into India's top civil services.

Among the 1009 candidates who cleared the examination for coveted positions such as IAS, IPS, and IFS, a significant number were trained and mentored by Shankar IAS Academy. Impressively, 25 students from the academy secured positions in the Top 100 All India Ranks, with 10 of them being women, showcasing the institution's commitment to inclusive excellence.

Leading the achievers from Tamil Nadu is B. Sivachandran, who secured All India Rank 23 and Rank 1 from Tamil Nadu. He underwent the Mains and Interview coaching programs at Shankar IAS Academy. Other notable performers include Monica R, who achieved AIR 39 through the Mains and Interview Programme, and Pavithra P, who secured AIR 42 through the GSPCM Classroom Programme.

Adding to the academy's nationwide impact, Raj Krishna Jha, who attended the Mock Interview Programme at Shankar IAS Academy Delhi, achieved a phenomenal All India Rank 8.

From Tamil Nadu alone, 57 candidates successfully cleared the examination this year, and an impressive 45 of them were students of Shankar IAS Academy-- a testament to the academy's academic rigor and mentorship.

The UPSC CSE 2024 journey began with the Preliminary Exam on June 16, 2024, followed by the Main Exam held from September 20 to 29, 2024. The Mains results were released on December 9, 2024, and the interview phase ran from January 7 to April 17, 2025, culminating in the final results announced on April 22, 2025.

With this remarkable track record, Shankar IAS Academy continues to inspire and guide future civil aspirants of India.

