Shaping Global Business Leaders: The Executive Post Graduate Diploma In International Business at IIFT Kolkata

New Delhi [India], November 13: In today's business environment where everything is interconnected, professionals must be equipped to navigate through these hindrances.

The ability to understand dynamic environment, getting along with cross-cultural teams while taking strategic decisions across borders is critical now more than ever. The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade(IIFT), offers Executive Post Graduate Diploma In International Business (EPFDIB) to cater the challenging requirement Global Business .

Since inauguration in 1963, IIFT has dwelled in building excellence for external trade, recognized as 'Deemed to be University' in 2002. With the spotlight on international business along with foundation in research and training initiatives, it has moulded thousands of leaders worldwide. Recently Awarded NAAC A+ obtained in 2023, IIFT continues to be premier institution for those looking to excel in international business.

IIFT's unique stance as a national institute dedicated to cater international business is strengthened by its AACSB Accreditation, a proof of quality in business education. The Accreditation ensures that IIFT delivers rigorous quality education while surpassing the standards for research, curriculum development, teaching quality, and student outcome. The AACSB accreditation places the institute in less that 6% of world's business schools. Making this Programme a highly sought after in industry.

Marking a strong collaboration with leading international organizations like Academy of International Business (AIB), the European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD), and the International Association of Trade Training Organizations (IATTO providing access to global business leaders network along wish professionals and academic resources. Which enhances the international exposure.

The Executive Post Graduate Diploma In International Business (EPGDIB) at IIFT is designed for professionals who are keen to build their expertise in international business management. The programme is spread over 18 months, segregated into three semesters, with classes held on weekends at IIFT's Kolkata campus.

Executive Post Graduate Diploma In International Business (EPFDIB) Admission Link: https://docs.iift.ac.in/pilotweb/EPGDIBKOL/

This structure allows participants to easily switch between professional and programme commitments, making it one of the best choices for working professionals.

The programme's comprehensive curriculum covers both core business disciplines and specialized topics in international trade. The first two semesters focus on developing a strong foundation in key business areas such as:

* Accounting for Managers

* Business Economics

* Marketing Management

* Business Statistics

* Managerial Behaviour in Organizations

* Foreign Language (Spanish or French)

These core subjects ensure that participants gain a well-rounded understanding of global business environments, management principles, and cross-cultural communication.

The third semester introduces specialization electives, allowing students to tailor the programme to their specific career goals and areas of interest. Some of the elective options include:

* Digital Strategy and Transformation

* International Contract Management

* Advanced Supply Chain Management

* FinTech and Financial Derivatives

* Global Marketing and Consumer Behavior

* Crisis Management

* Global Human Resource Management

This specialization stream enables students to gain expertise in specific functional areas of international business, equipping them with the tools and strategies needed to manage complex global operations.

In addition to traditional coursework, the programme offers hands-on learning experiences, such as a port visit, which provides students with practical insights into the logistics, trade compliance, and operational aspects of global trade. The curriculum also includes a research project that allows participants to apply theoretical knowledge to real-world business challenges, fostering a deeper understanding of the global business landscape.

Admission is based on the candidate's academic qualifications, professional experience, and alignment with the programme's objectives. Applicants must meet the following eligibility criteria:

1. Graduation or its equivalent degree from any recognized University or Institution and managerial work experience of minimum FIVE years. OR

2. Post-Graduate Degree / Engineering Degree or its equivalent from any recognized University or Institution and managerial work experience of minimum THREE years.

3. Minimum 55% (50% for SC/ST/PWD) marks or equivalent CGPA in Graduation.

4. Work experience till 17 November, 2024, or the last date of submission of application, whichever is later will be considered.

5. No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the employer is required at the time of admission (only for sponsored candidates).

6. Seats are reserved for SC/ST/OBC (non- creamy layer)/PWD/EWS candidates as per Government of India rules.

7. No age limit for applicants.

The application process is simple and involves online registration on the IIFT website, where candidates can submit their application forms, upload required documents, and pay the application fee. The application fee is INR 472 for General/OBC/EWS candidates and INR 236 for SC/ST/PWD candidates. Shortlisted candidates will undergo an interview process, which helps the selection committee evaluate each applicant's professional background and suitability for the programme.

The total fee for the EPGDIB programme is INR 3,55,000 + 18% GST, along with an additional INR 5,000 as a one-time alumni fee. The fee is payable in three installments, ensuring flexibility for participants. Additionally, there is a refundable library security deposit of INR 5,000. The fee structure is competitive, considering the quality of education, practical exposure, and global recognition that IIFT provides.

IIFT also offers 50% fee concession for SC/ST/PWD candidates, ensuring that the programme is accessible to a diverse pool of applicants. Late fee fines of INR 2,500 per week apply for delayed payments, and a re-registration fee of INR 15,000 is applicable in case of de-registration due to non-payment.

EPGDIB as a programme is a career transforming experience in itself. Graduates from the programme will become part of renowned IIFT alumni family, many of whom are c-suite executives or senior government officials .

The network provides a non-stop opportunity for seek help in professional career development. It also has strong ties with industry, where various Guest lectures, workshops and interaction from industry is provided- allowing participants to gain crucial and valuable insights into global trends and changes.

If you are ready to take your career to new heights and be part of a globally recognized network of business leaders, the Executive Programme in International Business at IIFT Kolkata is the ideal stepping stone towards your professional growth.

