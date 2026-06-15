Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate Unveils 'Private Estates' at Treetopia in Pune Growth Corridor

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 15: Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE), one of India's most trusted real estate developers, today announced the launch of Private Estates at Treetopia, a 105-acre plotted project in the Pune Growth Corridor.

Building on the overwhelming response to Phases 1 and 2 of Treetopia, the company has unveiled a limited-edition of large-format estate plots for discerning buyers seeking privacy, exclusivity, and the freedom to create bespoke homes nestled in the foothills, overlooking a private 25-acre natural lake.

Strategically located in the Pune Growth Corridor, with proximity to the upcoming Purandar International Airport, the proposed IT Park, and the proposed Inner and Outer Ring Roads, Private Estates offers an exclusive opportunity to own expansive land parcels in one of the city's fastest-growing micro-markets.

Conceived as a premium extension of the larger Treetopia ecosystem, Private Estates features thoughtfully planned estate plots, with prices starting at INR 1.51 crore, all-inclusive. Designed to offer a low-density living experience, Private Estates combines large estate plots, enhanced privacy, curated open spaces, and a nature-led environment, allowing homeowners the flexibility to design residences tailored to their aspirations. The project continues to be anchored around sustainability and wellness, with a significant portion of the development dedicated to open and green spaces, complemented by scenic landscapes and natural surroundings.

Residents of Private Estates will have access to Treetopia's extensive lifestyle and recreational ecosystem, including a 3-acre clubhouse, a 25-acre lake, a 1.5 km lakeside promenade, wellness zones, leisure spaces, and 35+ curated amenities. The development also features a tree-lined central avenue, an 18-metre-wide paved boulevard that will connect the residential plots with the project's common amenities.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sumit Sapru, CEO, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, said, "The response to Treetopia has reaffirmed the growing preference among homebuyers for plotted developments that offer flexibility, long-term value, and a strong connection with nature. With the launch of Private Estates, we are taking this vision a step further by introducing an exclusive offering for customers seeking expansive land ownership and the opportunity to create highly personalised living spaces that reflect their unique lifestyles. At Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, we continuously strive to anticipate evolving consumer aspirations and create offerings that deliver enduring value. Private Estates at Treetopia is designed for those who seek the freedom to build a home that reflects their unique vision while being surrounded by nature and modern infrastructure. Private Estates represents not just an investment in land but also a legacy that future generations can cherish."

He further added, "The Pune Growth Corridor continues to emerge as a high-potential residential destination driven by major infrastructure developments and improving connectivity. We believe Private Estates is well-positioned to cater to evolving lifestyle aspirations while benefiting from the long-term growth potential of the region."

The launch comes at a time when plotted developments are witnessing increasing interest among affluent buyers, driven by a desire for greater privacy, open spaces, and long-term wealth creation.

At Treetopia, buyers will benefit from N.A. plots with an individual 7/12, enabling them to develop independent villas as per their requirements. The project offers seamless connectivity to established commercial hubs such as Hadapsar, Hadapsar Annexe, SP Infocity, Magarpatta, and Kharadi, along with Pune's leading education and healthcare institutions.

Driven by transformative infrastructure projects such as the proposed airport, IT Park, Inner and Outer Ring Roads, and the rapid expansion of IT and industrial corridors, the Pune Growth Corridor is fast emerging as one of the region's most promising real estate destinations. With Private Estates, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate aims to meet the evolving aspirations of buyers seeking a rare combination of exclusivity, flexibility, and long-term value in a nature-inspired setting.

About Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE)

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate is a well-regarded, reputed player in the Indian real estate sector owing to its cutting-edge design innovation, construction quality, and architectural excellence. It constitutes a significant segment of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, an enormous multi-business conglomerate. The group has more than 160 years of legacy that bridges the earliest celebrated structures of India and the modern marvels. SPRE has made inroads into most Indian cities - Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Howrah and Kolkata - with a variety of developments, from luxury apartments and opulent residences to aspirational homes for mid-income homebuyers, as well as one of the largest mass housing projects in India.

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