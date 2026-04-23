Shark Tank Star Anupam Mittal Salutes Excellence at Inspiring Leaders Awards 2026

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23: The 4th Season of the Inspiring Leaders Awards 2026 was successfully held on April 18, 2026, bringing together some of the most dynamic and influential leaders from across industries. The event was graced by the presence of the renowned Indian entrepreneur, Angel investor, philanthropist, and founder of Shaadi.com, Mr. Anupam Mittal, as the Chief Guest. The prestigious award platform recognized individuals who have demonstrated exceptional excellence, resilience, and innovation while making meaningful contributions to society.

Hosted and organized by a renowned digital PR and media company, Teams Applaud, the dazzling award event left attendees in admiration. The day commenced with the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony by all the eminent dignitaries. The occasion also witnessed the honouring of key sponsors, including Sangeet Hemant Kumar, Founder of SHK Global Ventures (Real Estate Investment); Shri Chandrasekhar Puvvadi of Snow Kingdom (Shri Shakthi Group); Anshu Singh Gautam, CEO at KarmaDevi Group and Chairperson at GD Goenka Bareilly; and Sachin Mishra, Director at Marcellus Exhibitions, whose support played a crucial role in the successful execution of the event.

One of the major highlights of the day was the felicitation of chief guest Anupam Mittal. The honours were done by Anshu Singh Gautam, CEO of KarmaDevi Group and Chairperson at GD Goenka Bareilly, in recognition of his inspiring journey and contribution to India's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Following the felicitation, Anupam Mittal delivered a brief yet impactful address, sharing insights on leadership, perseverance, and the importance of building purpose-led ventures in today's evolving business landscape. He said and we quote- "True leadership today is not just about building successful businesses, but about creating meaningful impact. Platforms like the Inspiring Leaders Awards play a crucial role in recognising individuals who are driving change with purpose and resilience."

Adding further depth to the occasion, Dhiraj Singh Bais conducted an exclusive one-on-one interview with Anupam Mittal, providing attendees with deeper insights into his entrepreneurial journey, decision-making approach, and vision for the future. The event also featured an engaging roundtable discussion with the chief guest, with participation from Dr. Reshma Jain (Founder, Auraa Magnetism), Sangeet Hemant Kumar (Founder Director, SHK Global Ventures), Sachin Mishra (Director, Marcellus Exhibitions), Shri Chandrasekhar Puvvadi (Chairman, Snow Kingdom), and Rushikesh Patil (Founder, Patil Empire). The discussion offered valuable perspectives on leadership evolution, personal growth, and the integration of business strategy with mindset and spirituality.

More than 30 leaders and pioneers in their respective fields received prestigious awards in categories such as Healthcare, Real Estate, Business and Finance Excellence, Technology, and Social Service, among others.

Here's a list of the awardees based on their respective categories and industries:

1. Anup Singh - Wellness & Healthcare

2. Colonel Rajeev Mannali - Outstanding Contribution to Healthcare

3. Dr. Reshma Jain - Spiritual Wealth Coach

4. Iravati - Author

5. Rudra Prasad Patanayak - Seamless Impact Leadership Award

6. Jayesh Khandor - Marketing Leadership Excellence Award

7. Dr. Malhar Kantilal Deshmukh - Alcohol/Drug De-addiction Centre

8. Pankaj Jain - Best Technology Startup of the Year

9. Mr. Swapnil Bhujbal & Mrs. Pooja Bhujbal - Excellence in Architectural Design & Leadership

10. Varoon Contractor - Sustainability & Circular Economy Leader

11. Anuj Tiwari - AI Education

12. Kartik Shivnani - Real Estate Developer

13. Pankajj K. Shukla - Visionary Entrepreneur in BFSI Sector

14. Dr. Kunal Buch - Best Voice Power Coach (TraceforMission)

15. Dr. Pradeep Kumar - Pioneer in Hypnotherapy & Mind Transformation

16. Suzeeta Pillai - Fashion Jewelry (Retail & Wholesale)

17. Devin N. Miyani - Men's Garment Manufacturing

18. Mr Avinash Sharma - DIVYA Wellness (Raipur, Chhattisgarh)

19. Mr Sumit Hakho - Business Growth Consulting & Marketing

20. Adv. Mudit Dadhich - Pioneering Excellence in IPR & Startup Legal Strategy

21. Mr Vinay Singh Banjara - Solar ATM Banking Health

22. Mr Shailendra Purohit - Medical Equipment

23. Mr Arun Murali - Best Trading Academy (Kerala)

24. Dr. Ketan Indrakumar Chawda - Health & Insurance

25. Mr Siddhesh Dongare - Genesis AI Leap

26. Harpreet Kaur Girgla - Best Tarot Card Reader & Wrist Watch Analyst

27. Mr. Parin Majithia & Mr. Hiiren Majithia - Luxury Real Estate Consultant of the Year 2026

28. Pratima Bhati & Amit Kumar - Education & Immigration

29. Mr Jairaj Kemparaj Chavan - Gym & Wellness

30. Mr Vedprakash Sahu - Best Quality Ayurvedic Products Manufacturing

31. Mr Vikrant Sukhtankar - Employability Skills Development

32. Mr Ashwit Kailas Thali - Emerging Leader in 3PL & Warehousing Solutions

33. Dr. Siddhi Rakesh Mittal - Holistic Learning, Inclusive Environment & Quality Education

The Inspiring Leaders Awards continues to serve as a powerful platform that not only recognizes excellence but also inspires future leaders to lead with integrity, innovation, and a commitment to creating lasting impact in society.

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