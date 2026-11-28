PNN

New Delhi [India], November 28: Recognised with the India's Most Influential Leader Award 2026 and National Icon Award 2026, Shashikant Shelar is introducing a distinctive approach to tattoo artistry through Destiny Tattoo Consulting and his entrepreneurial venture, 9EX Tattoo.

In an industry where tattoos are often considered a form of self-expression, Shashikant Shelar is exploring a deeper perspective: connecting tattoo artistry with personal identity, aspirations, traditional symbolism and individual life journeys.

An entrepreneur, tattoo artist and Destiny Tattoo Consultant with more than 15 years of experience, Shelar is the Founder and CEO of 9EX Tattoo. His work brings together creativity, astrology, numerology and personalised design concepts to create meaningful tattoo experiences.

Two Prestigious National Recognitions in 2026

The year 2026 marked two important milestones in Shelar's professional journey.

On 18 September 2026, at the Fame & Flair International Magazine Leadership Summit in New Delhi, he received the India's Most Influential Leader Award 2026. Through this recognition, he was selected and honoured as India's First Destiny Tattoo Consultant, acknowledging his pioneering work in connecting tattoo artistry with personalised destiny-based consultation. According to the award trophy, the honour was presented by Bollywood actor Rakesh Bedi.

He subsequently received the National Icon Award 2026, Season 10, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on 13 October 2026. Presented by the Bharti Yuva Welfare Association, the award was conferred by Dr. Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Union Minister of State, recognising his professional dedication, leadership and contribution to his field.

The ceremony was held under the appreciation of Shri Rajnath Singh, Hon'ble Defence Minister of India. This recognition marked another significant achievement in Shelar's entrepreneurial journey.

Together, these awards represent important milestones in his efforts to introduce innovation and a distinctive identity within India's tattoo industry.

From Artistic Passion to Entrepreneurship

Shashikant Shelar's journey combines creativity, technical knowledge and business development. With an IT background and experience in website designing and digital marketing, alongside an artistic inclination since childhood, he developed a multidisciplinary understanding of creativity and entrepreneurship.

His passion for art eventually evolved into a professional career in tattooing. Through 9EX Tattoo, he worked towards building a professional brand focused on customised artwork, hygiene, artistic quality and personalised customer experiences.

For Shelar, a tattoo is more than an attractive design. It can represent emotions, memories, beliefs, identity, ambitions and defining moments in someone's life.

His entrepreneurial vision extends beyond tattooing into professional training, business expansion and developing organised tattoo services across India.

Pioneering Destiny Tattoo Consulting

One of the most distinctive aspects of Shelar's professional identity is his work in developing Destiny Tattoo Consulting.

The concept introduces a personalised approach to tattoo selection by combining Kundali analysis, astrology, numerology, symbolism and manifestation-oriented design concepts.

The process considers an individual's date, time and place of birth, numerological profile, personal goals and life intentions to develop a meaningful tattoo concept.

The consultation follows several stages:

- Kundali Analysis: Exploring planetary placements, houses and traditional astrological associations.

- Numerology Analysis: Considering Mulank, Bhagyank and symbolic number associations.

- Intention Analysis: Understanding personal goals relating to career, prosperity, confidence, relationships, protection and spirituality.

- Symbol Selection: Exploring sacred geometry, planetary symbols, zodiac elements, lotus, Sun, Moon, Trishul, mandalas, animals and other meaningful imagery.

- Custom Design Creation: Combining selected elements into an original tattoo composition reflecting the individual's identity and intentions.

Once the design is finalised, individuals can get it tattooed by a professional artist of their choice, anywhere in the world. This makes Destiny Tattoo Consulting accessible internationally without geographical limitations.

Destiny Tattoos as a Tool for Manifestation

An important philosophy behind Destiny Tattoo Consulting is using tattoos as visual reminders of personal intentions and ambitions.

For example, someone focusing on prosperity may explore symbols traditionally associated with abundance, while someone seeking confidence may consider elements representing courage and strength.

Every time individuals see their tattoos, these symbols can remind them of their goals and encourage consistent action towards personal growth.

The concept does not promise supernatural results or guarantee changes in destiny. Instead, it combines traditional symbolic interpretations with personalised artistry to create meaningful visual representations of individual aspirations.

For Shelar, the objective is simple: make tattoo selection more thoughtful, personal and connected to the individual's story.

Building 9EX Tattoo and Expanding into Aesthetics

As Founder and CEO of 9EX Tattoo, Shelar aims to establish a professional tattoo brand combining customised artistry, hygiene, creativity and personalised consultation.

The studio works across multiple tattoo styles, including realistic tattoos, portraits, religious designs, mandalas and customised compositions.

His professional interests also extend into permanent makeup, cosmetic tattooing and camouflage tattooing through his association with Devio Skin Radiance.

These complementary ventures reflect his interest in applying artistic techniques and pigmentation expertise across different professional fields.

A Vision for the Future

Shashikant Shelar's long-term vision is to establish Destiny Tattoo Consulting as a recognised concept in India and internationally.

He aims to encourage people to look beyond conventional tattoo trends and explore designs that carry personal meaning. By connecting traditional knowledge systems such as astrology and numerology with contemporary tattoo artistry, he is developing a distinctive approach to personalised tattoo experiences.

The two prestigious recognitions received in 2026 represent important milestones in this journey.

His philosophy remains simple: A tattoo can be more than an image on the skin. It can represent a belief, an intention, an ambition or a defining chapter of someone's life.

About Shashikant Shelar

Shashikant Shelar is an Indian entrepreneur, tattoo artist and the Founder and CEO of 9EX Tattoo, with more than 15 years of industry experience. Selected and recognised as India's First Destiny Tattoo Consultant through the India's Most Influential Leader Award 2026, he also received the National Icon Award 2026 from the Bharti Yuva Welfare Association at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. His professional interests include customised tattoo artistry, Kundali and numerology-based symbolic consultations, manifestation-oriented tattoo concepts, permanent makeup and camouflage tattooing.

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