SheFin Launches its Women-First Investment App in India, Empowering Women to Start Early and Build Their Financial Future

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PRNewswire

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 7: SheFin, a women-first investment platform designed exclusively for women investors in India, has officially launched its mobile application on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. A brainchild of Sunil Singh, Founder & CEO of InvesTek, SheFin has been created with a clear purpose to encourage more women to participate actively in investing, start their investment journeys early and build long-term financial independence. A women-first investment platform designed to help women start early, invest with greater confidence and build long-term financial independence.

Positioned as a 'Women-first financial movement, not just a platform', SheFin brings together investment solutions for every stage of life, financial education, personalized guidance and goal-based planning in an ecosystem designed around the realities of women's financial lives.

A Growing Community of Women Investors

Women's participation in India's investment ecosystem is steadily increasing. According to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), women accounted for 26.3% of unique individual mutual-fund investors as of December 2025, up from 24.2% a year earlier. The AUM held by women investors rose to ₹17.86 lakh crore, representing 34.6% of individual-investor AUM.

While this growth reflects increasing financial awareness and participation, SheFin believes there is an opportunity to bring many more women into the formal investment ecosystem. Its objective is not simply to help women invest, but to help them become informed and confident participants in their own wealth creation journey.

The Vision Behind SheFin

The idea behind SheFin comes from a broader vision of financial inclusion. Through his experience in wealth management and financial services, Sunil has seen the importance of women becoming active participants in financial decision making and wealth creation. SheFin was conceived to address the gap between earning money and building wealth.

"SheFin is not just another investment application. It is a movement to encourage women to take ownership of their financial future. Women today are earning, leading businesses, building careers and making important financial decisions for their families. Our goal is to help them take that next step to invest early, invest with understanding and build wealth in their own name."

"I want every woman to believe that investing is not complicated, that she does not need to wait for the perfect time or have a large amount of money to begin. Starting small, learning along the way and staying invested can be the beginning of a much larger journey towards financial independence."

- Sunil Singh, Founder & CEO, InvesTek and Founder of SheFin

Investing Around a Woman's Life, Not Just Her Money

A woman's financial needs can change significantly over the course of her life. Her priorities may evolve from:

First salary �' Early savings �' Marriage �' Family planning �' Career break �' Entrepreneurship �' Retirement �' Legacy

SheFin has been designed to recognize these transitions. Its goal-based investment approach can be aligned with objectives such as:

* Financial independence

* Career breaks and sabbaticals

* Children's education

* Home ownership

* Retirement

* Long-term wealth creation

This life-stage approach is central to SheFin's women-first philosophy.

Part of the InvesTek Ecosystem

SheFin leverages the expertise and financial-services ecosystem of InvesTek, founded by Sunil Singh, to bring professional Wealth Management capabilities into a women-focused digital experience. The platform combines technology with financial expertise to create an investment environment designed specifically around women investors.

The Beginning of a Larger Movement

With its launch on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, SheFin aims to take its women-first investment philosophy to women across India.

Download SheFin:

Apple App Store | Google Play Store

Website: SheFin.org

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