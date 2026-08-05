Shikhar Realty Services Hosts 'Gateway to Office' Initiative to Help Businesses Find the Right Commercial Address

NewsVoir

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], August 5: Shikhar Realty Services Pvt. Ltd. organised its two-day 'Gateway to Office' initiative on 1-2 August 2026 at RPS 12th Avenue, Faridabad, bringing together entrepreneurs, startups, professionals and business owners seeking commercial office solutions tailored to their growth requirements.

The initiative aimed to create greater awareness about the role a well-located and thoughtfully planned office space plays in business growth, brand perception, employee productivity and client confidence. Throughout the event, visitors explored a range of commercial office options and interacted with experienced real estate consultants to better understand how different workspace solutions can support businesses at various stages of expansion.

Office options presented during the event ranged from compact suites for startups to larger configurable office spaces for established organisations. Visitors were introduced to spaces offering modern business amenities, including conference facilities, dedicated parking, 24/7 security, furnished and shell options, flexible layouts and high-speed internet connectivity.

Speaking about the initiative, Sameer Gupta, Director, Shikhar Realty Services Pvt. Ltd., said, "Selecting an office is no longer just a real estate decision--it is a business decision. A company's workplace reflects its identity and ambitions. Through Gateway to Office, our objective was to help business owners understand the long-term value of choosing the right commercial address while providing transparent guidance throughout the property selection process."

The event also highlighted the increasing interest in organised commercial office spaces across Faridabad as businesses continue to look for strategically connected locations that support long-term operations and future expansion. Along with showcasing office spaces, the company offered one-on-one consultations, property shortlisting, site visit assistance and transaction guidance to help visitors make informed decisions.

Established in 2005, Shikhar Realty Services has been assisting homebuyers, investors and businesses with residential and commercial real estate across Faridabad and the NCR region. Through its advisory-driven approach, the company provides verified property options, market insights and end-to-end support throughout the buying process.

As part of the Gateway to Office initiative, interested businesses can schedule consultations, explore suitable commercial office options and arrange guided site visits with the company's advisory team. The objective is to simplify the commercial property selection process while helping organisations identify office spaces that align with their operational and growth requirements.

Shikhar Realty Services Pvt. Ltd. is a Faridabad-based real estate advisory company established in 2005. The company specialises in residential and commercial property consulting across Faridabad and the National Capital Region, offering professional guidance, verified property solutions and end-to-end transaction support for homebuyers, investors and businesses.

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