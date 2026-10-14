ShipMaxx360 Unveils New Identity as Full-Stack Partner for India's eCommerce Brands, Targets 10,000+ Brands by 2027

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 14: ShipMaxx360, the technology-led commerce enablement platform that has grown under Losung360, has stepped out as a fully-fledged, independent entity. The move marks its next phase: a dedicated technology and services platform for India's fast-growing eCommerce and D2C sector.

ShipMaxx360 has been nurtured within Losung360, which started as a logistics partner and has since grown into an eCommerce and growth business. ShipMaxx was introduced in 2025, followed by SellerPro, ShipBulk and StockBridge in 2025-26. As the eCommerce market has become faster and more demanding, the company has chosen to give this platform its own identity, focus and roadmap, so it can serve brands with agility and consistency.

With a focus beyond logistics, ShipMaxx360 has adopted the tagline "More Than Shipping" to reflect its wider role in empowering brand growth. The thinking behind the proposition is simple: online brands often have to work with different vendors for every step of their commerce journey. ShipMaxx360 brings these capabilities together under one ecosystem, from managing orders and inventory to fulfilment, shipping, customer experience, marketing and compliance. With this integrated approach, the company aims to work with 10,000+ brands by 2027.

"The next phase of eCommerce growth will not be defined by shipping alone. Brands need greater control over their operations, better visibility into their data and the ability to connect technology with execution. ShipMaxx360 has been created around this fundamental shift. Our objective is to simplify the operating stack for brands while giving them the technology and infrastructure required to scale efficiently," said Krishna Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, ShipMaxx360.

ShipMaxx360 works with 1.1K+ brands and merchants, and its shipping platform currently handles over 1 Lakh+ shipments a month, while its warehouses process more than 1.5 Lakh shipments a month, delivering to 28,000+ PIN codes and operating over 11 lakh sq. ft. of warehouse space across 10+ Indian states through the partner network.

Three products form their technology core. The Order Management System (OMS) manages orders from websites and marketplaces in one place, with automated processing, routing and shipping. The Warehouse Management System (WMS) covers inventory control, live inventory visibility, packaging recommendations, audit logs and day-to-day warehouse operations. The control tower enables brands to take proactive actions required around orders, inventory and shipments, including live tracking and courier performance.

Alongside the software, the company runs managed services: ShipMaxx handles multi-courier D2C shipping, SupplySphere does warehousing and fulfillment. SellerPro focuses on automated growth marketing, ShipBulk covers B2B FTL/PTL freight and quick-commerce replenishment, and StockBridge manages seller-of-record compliance and distribution.

What gives ShipMaxx360 an edge is that its technology is inspired by real-world logistics and warehousing capabilities built over the years at Losung360. This allows brands to manage technology and execution through one ecosystem, rather than coordinating with multiple partners. Losung360 will continue to focus on the enterprise segment, covering warehousing, fulfilment and FTL bulk transportation across India. The platform is also using AI to make everyday commerce operations more efficient, including voice calls and WhatsApp automation for order confirmations and NDR follow-ups, along with COD reconciliation and early COD solutions.

The company is now looking to build further on this technology-led approach with ShipMaxx Insights, which will help brands identify ways to reduce return-to-origin (RTO) rates and improve conversions. Its roadmap also includes predictive courier allocation, greater use of AI-led automation, enhanced SellerPro, which is a free, automated growth marketing product, built with an objective to generate more demand for D2C brands, and widening StockBridge coverage to support faster deliveries. ShipMaxx360 currently works with D2C brands, marketplace sellers and growing businesses across categories including fashion and apparel, beauty and personal care, health and nutraceuticals, electronics and consumer durables, home and kitchen, and FMCG. As part of this transition, the company has also unveiled its new website and brand identity.

About ShipMaxx360

ShipMaxx360 is a tech-led, full-stack eCommerce enablement platform for eCommerce, D2C and all-scale brands in India. It combines SaaS and services across shipping, growth marketing, bulk shipping, warehousing & fulfillment, compliance management and distribution on a single platform.

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