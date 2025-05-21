Shoonya Upgrades to Trading-cum-Clearing Member (TM-CM) on MCX

PRNewswire

Mohali (Punjab) [India], May 21: Shoonya by Finvasia has officially announced its upgrade from a Trading Member (TM) to a Trading-cum-Clearing Member (TM-CM) on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). The transition took place after market hours on Friday, May 16, 2025, and has been fully operational from Monday, May 19, 2025.

This milestone marks a significant enhancement in Shoonya's operational capabilities. By becoming a TM-CM, Shoonya will now clear all MCX trades internally without the involvement of any external clearing member. The clearing cost has now been reduced from Rs. 50 per crore to Rs. 0. The move reflects the company's long-term strategy to build stronger back-end efficiencies while extending the benefits directly to its users.

Speaking on the development, Sarvjeet Singh Virk, Co-founder and Managing Director of Finvasia, said, "At Shoonya, our mission has always been to make investing affordable and efficient for every Indian. Upgrading to a TM-CM on MCX is a key milestone in that journey, one that eliminates clearing costs and enables faster, and secure settlements. It is yet another example of how we're investing in technology and tech-related solutions to deliver a simplified, intuitive and frictionless user experience."

There will be no impact on users during this transition. All open positions, holdings, deposits, and trading access will remain unchanged. This upgrade underscores Shoonya's vision of delivering a modern investment experience where efficiency, transparency, and long-term value come standard.

About Shoonya by Finvasia

Shoonya by Finvasia is a multi-asset trading platform, boasting low commission across 16 investing touch-points like clearing, technology, monthly maintenance etc. Placing customer experience at the core, the distinctive platform offers data-powered signal-based analysis to help investors and traders identify the best investment opportunities and make informed decisions. This focus has driven customer preference as the platform's active user base more than doubled in FY2023, which now stands at over 4 lakhs.

The platform is one of the few non-bank clearing members in India, clearing and settling trades executed by Trading Members (TMs) and Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in Equity, Futures Options and Currency Derivatives segments on NSE, BSE, MCX and NCDEX.

Shoonya was founded by Sarvjeet Virk (MD) and Tajinder Virk (CEO), Ex-Wall Street Professionals, with deep financial expertise. They envisioned to empower Indian traders and investors by enabling them to make smart financial decisions and achieve investment goals through an innovative and user-friendly trading platform.

The company received FDI funding from some of the industry's notable Venture Capitalists against a valuation of INR 1.5 Billion in 2016, which enabled it to achieve its guiding mission to cut the cost that makes trading expensive and offer technology-driven financial services to its clients.

Website: https://shoonya.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)