Shop Big, Win Bigger: Pacific Malls' End of Season Steal Offers Extravagant Rewards

Delhi NCR [India], June 29: Pacific Group is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated End-of-Season Steal (EOSS), starting from June 22, 2024, to August 11, 2024, bringing an extraordinary shopping experience with unbeatable deals and spectacular prizes. The sale extravaganza will be held at Pacific Tagore Garden, Pacific NSP-Pitampura, The Mall of Faridabad, Pacific D21 Dwarka, Pacific Outlet Mall Jasola, Mall of Dehradun, and Pacific Mall Dehradun where shoppers can enjoy amazing deals and daily surprises. With exciting offers and great discounts, Pacific Group aims to make this EOSS a memorable and rewarding experience for all.

Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director of Pacific Group, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "We are thrilled to bring such an extensive array of deals and prizes to our esteemed patrons. This End-of-Season Steal is our way of expressing gratitude to our shoppers for their unwavering support and making their shopping experience even more rewarding. We invite everyone to join the shopping extravaganza and enjoy the remarkable deals and prizes available at our malls."

Prepare for an unforgettable EOSS extravaganza at Pacific Mall NSP Pitampura, Pacific Mall Tagore Garden, and The Mall of Faridabad, where irresistible deals await. The top three shoppers will get a chance to win grand prizes, with the first prize being Rs. 3 Lacs, the second prize Rs. 2 Lacs, and the third prize Rs. 1 Lac. Further, the highest shopper of the day will receive thrilling surprise gifts. Additionally, at Pacific Mall Tagore Garden, any customer who shops for a minimum of Rs. 15,000 will get a chance to spin the wheel and win fabulous gifts.

Pacific Outlet Mall Jasola joins the excitement with mega giveaways, offering shoppers incredible deals and prizes every day. The top three winners will be rewarded with Rs. 2 lac for the first prize, Rs. 1.5 lac for the second prize, and Rs. 1 lac for the third prize. The highest shopper of the day will get an opportunity to win an exciting giveaway.

"The End of Season Steal" campaign at Pacific Mall D21 Dwarka is set to dazzle with generous rewards of Rs. 1,75,000, Rs. 1,25,000, and Rs. 50,000 to the top three shoppers, respectively. Additionally, each day, the highest shopper will be thrilled with a special surprise gift.

Pacific Mall Dehradun and Mall of Dehradun bring the "End of Season Steal", where the top three highest shoppers for the tenure will get a chance to win a Cruiser Bike, a sporty two-wheeler, and free shopping worth Rs. 50,000/-, respectively. The highest shoppers daily will also win gift vouchers or hampers worth Rs. 5000/-. At Mall of Dehradun, any customer who shops for a minimum of Rs. 10,000 will get a chance to win an assured gift, and the highest shopper of the week wins a pair of stunning lab-grown diamond earrings.

Pacific Group, a retail stalwart with a legacy spanning numerous years, is committed to transforming the shopping experience while championing environmental stewardship. The shopping malls boast an impressive array of international and Indian brands, including Adidas, Asics, Calvin Klein, Jack & Jones, Louis Philippe, Mia by Tanishq, Decathlon, Zara, Nike, Lacoste, and many other prominent brands. These malls transcend mere shopping destinations; they are lifestyle hubs, continually raising the bar in the retail landscape.

