Shrachi Sports Expands Its Reach with New Teams and Nationwide Initiatives

PNN New Delhi [India], July 27: Shrachi Sports, a prominent name in the realm of sports promotion and development, proudly announces the integration of Rajasthan United, rebranded as Shrachi Rajasthan Tigers. This strategic move expands its presence in football and reinforces its commitment to nurturing talent and sporting excellence. The acquisition is subject to all statutory clearances from AIFF , FIFA and other Regulatory bodies. The event was organized at the Press Club of India. In a groundbreaking initiative, Shrachi Sports launches 'Athlead,' a nationwide program dedicated to elevating sports at the grassroots level. Athlead aims to revolutionize sports coaching, promote sports sciences, and create opportunities in sports management, setting a new benchmark in sports development.

Former Legendary cricketer Sandeep Patil, chief guest said "Cricket has changed over time. So has coaching and the approach to sports. Shrachi Sports has formed Athlead to ensure that the athletes take the sports in India to the next level, we need to ensure India can become a contender in all sports and all avenues of sports."

While Devendra Jhajharia, President of the Paralympic Committee of India said "Shrachi Sports is scripting a new chapter in India's sporting history."

Shrachi Sports collaborated with YOS Sports Health Specialists to develop High Performance, Sports Science and Medicine Centres and Sport Rehabilitation centres

Rahul Todi, Managing Director of Shrachi Group, emphasized the vision to transform India's sports landscape through innovation and excellence, committed to building a comprehensive ecosystem that discovers, nurtures, and empowers talent. It's the only way to transform the nervous energy of the youth of India in to a productive value of the nation.

Tamal Ghosal, Chairman of Shrachi Sports Said "We were motivated by the thought that a changing India needed to change its approach to sports - in schools, in the way sports is taught, and in the sports industry itself. Athlead is poised to revolutionize the game and elevate sports in India"

The launch event witnessed the esteemed guests Mario Lemos, and Head Coach of RUFC, Rahul Patwardhan, Founder of YOS.

Shrachi Sports also launches Athlead International School in Pailan, West Bengal, with plans for another school in Alwar, Rajasthan, and more in the pipeline, aligning the sports curriculum with the National Education Policy 2020. All schools & other Athlead centres plans to align with & propagate the Khelo India initiative launched by the Govt. of India.

