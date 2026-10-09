Shraddha Das Fronts Little Extra's 'Ingredient-Conscious Beauty' Campaign as the Homegrown Brand Crosses 100,000 Customers

VMPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 8: Bollywood actress Shraddha Das is the face of the new "Ingredient-Conscious Beauty" campaign from Indian beauty and personal care brand Little Extra, which is unveiling fresh visuals and videos across its website, social media and digital channels.

The campaign features Shraddha with Little Extra's core face care collection, including its Rice Berry face wash, toner, serum, moisturiser and sunscreen, along with its Coco Onion shampoo. Captured in a vibrant studio setup, the imagery puts clean, non-toxic formulations for everyday Indian skin and hair concerns in focus.

Little Extra is unveiling new content that offers a closer look at the campaign, with more images and videos to follow in the coming weeks.

"Our products are made for real Indian consumers and their everyday beauty concerns, so we wanted the campaign to feel equally real and relatable. Shraddha brings a great balance of glamour and relatability, which made her a wonderful fit for Little Extra. We're very excited about this collaboration," said Nikhil Manglik, Founder, Little Extra.

"Little Extra's emphasis on non-toxic, safe and transparent beauty resonated deeply with me. It's refreshing to see an Indian brand commit to such high international quality standards, and I'm delighted to be part of this rollout," said Shraddha Das.

A homegrown brand built around ingredient transparency

Little Extra is a digital-first brand offering skincare, haircare and body care for everyday beauty concerns. Its approach is ingredient-conscious, with an emphasis on formulation transparency, responsible ingredient selection and product safety.

Across its portfolio, the brand holds certifications and standards including Australian Certified Toxic-Free®, Made Safe®, Australian Certified Non-Toxic™ and Australian Allergy Certified™, along with Vegan, Dermatologist Tested and PETA Cruelty-Free credentials, where applicable.

Since its inception, Little Extra has grown into a nationwide brand with a rapidly expanding digital footprint:

* 100,000+ customers served across India

* 200,000+ beauty and personal care products shipped nationwide

* 10,000+ PIN codes served

* 500+ Tier-1, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities reached

What's next

Additional campaign videos and images will roll out across Little Extra's website, social channels and digital advertising in the coming weeks. Little Extra products are available on its own website and leading online marketplaces.

About Little Extra

Little Extra is an Indian beauty and personal care brand offering skincare, haircare and body care products for everyday beauty concerns. Its ingredient-conscious philosophy focuses on formulation transparency, responsible ingredient selection and product safety. Products are available through leading online marketplaces and the brand's own digital channels.

Media Contact

Rahul Gupta | Little Extra, Lucknow, India

Phone: +91-522-4077-757

Email: prnews@littleextralove.com

Website: https://littleextralove.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/littleextraclub/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)