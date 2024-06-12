Shree Nilesh K Patel Girl Child Scholarship Program Marks Milestone Achievement: 57 Exceptional Girls Selected for Scholarship

SMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 12: The "Shree Nilesh K Patel Girl Child Scholarship" program, established in memory of the late businessman and philanthropist Shree Nileshbhai Patel, proudly announces the selection of 57 exceptional girls from economically weaker sections as recipients of this prestigious scholarship. Dedicated to empowering underprivileged girls through education, the scholarship provides crucial support to these deserving young women.

In response to unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Shree Nilesh K Patel Girl Child Scholarship program shined a beacon of hope and opportunity for several young girls from economically weaker backgrounds. Now in its second year, the scholarship initiative has handpicked 57 talented girls to benefit from extensive educational assistance, encompassing the coverage of their yearly school fees amounting to Rs. 15,000 per child. This program is dedicated to ensuring that the educational journey of deserving girls remains uninterrupted, empowering them to chase their aspirations for higher education and a promising tomorrow.

Shree Nileshbhai Patel's visionary leadership and commitment to social responsibility are reflected in the enduring impact of this scholarship program. By providing financial support, mentorship, and guidance, the program seeks to empower young girls to overcome barriers and achieve academic excellence.

Applicants were required to demonstrate a strong academic record, work ethic, and a family income of less than Rs. 1 lakh per year. Additionally, girls who lost their fathers due to the Covid-19 pandemic were eligible. Over 400 girls applied for the scholarship, with applications reviewed by a panel of experts from non-profit organizations dedicated to girls' education. The selection process for the scholarship program, overseen by a panel of eminent journalists and experts, ensures fairness and transparency. Uttam Sharma, founder of Human Kind and Karma Foundation, led the selection process, ensuring that each beneficiary was chosen based on merit and need.

"Educating girls is not just about empowering individuals; it's about building stronger families, communities, and economies. Their unwavering commitment to promoting girl education and fostering equality in society." remarked Uttam Sharma.

"I am immensely grateful for the Shree Nilesh K Patel Girl Child Scholarship. It has not only relieved the financial burden on my family but also given me the opportunity to pursue my dreams without limitations. With this support, I can focus wholeheartedly on my education and strive for excellence. The scholarship has helped me persue my dreams and making them a reality." said, Brisa Hitesh Patel, a student selected for the prestigious scholarship.

"Losing my father during the Covid-19 pandemic was devastating, and I feared that my education would be compromised due to financial constraints. However, receiving this scholarship has renewed my hope and determination. I am deeply thankful to everyone involved in making this scholarship possible. You have given me the chance to continue my education and pursue a better future." said another student Aarvi Kirtibhai Patel.

As the Shree Nilesh K Patel Girl Child Scholarship program continues to expand its reach and impact, it serves as a testament to the enduring power of education to transform lives and uplift communities. By investing in the education of girls, it paves the way for a brighter and more equitable future for all.

For further information, contact +91 9898400312 or visit https://nileshkpatel.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)