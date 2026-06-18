SHRM India Unveils Speaker Line-up for UnConference26, Bringing Together Visionaries Shaping the Future of Work

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 18: SHRM India has unveiled the speaker line-up for UnConference26, its first-ever participant-led gathering designed to redefine how professionals learn, connect, and collaborate - scheduled for July 15-16, 2026, at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) Novotel, Hyderabad.

The two-day event is expected to bring together over 800 HR and business leaders, 100+ CXOs, 80+ industry experts, and 50+ innovation partners and will feature more than 30 immersive learning experiences across a range of unconventional formats.

Breaking away from traditional conference formats, SHRM UnConference 2026 is designed as an experience-led platform where ideas are not just presented, but challenged, tested, and explored through participation. The event will feature signature Hot Seat spotlight sessions and Lighthouse Talk series that draws inspiration from unexpected disciplines, in addition to impact addresses, masterclasses, workshops, mentoring experiences, and curated networking moments. Designed to move beyond passive listening, these formats encourage participants to engage directly with ideas, experts, and one another.

Bringing together leaders, entrepreneurs, professionals, educators, creators, wellness practitioners, and changemakers, UnConference 2026 will foster diverse perspectives and candid conversations on leadership, workplace transformation, organizational culture, employee well-being, learning, innovation, and the evolving relationship between people and technology.

More than a conference, UnConference is designed around the philosophy of "less presentation, more participation" - creating space for curiosity, experimentation, fresh thinking, and meaningful dialogue.

The confirmed speakers include:

- Achal Khanna, Chief Executive Officer, SHRM APAC & MENA

- Shiv, Operating Partner, Advent Private Equity & Chair, SHRM India Conferences & Council

- Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Former Captain, Indian Cricket Team

- G.V. Prasad, Co-Chairman & Managing Director, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

- Sarthak Ahuja, Investment Banker, ISB Gold Medalist and Author & Director, Niamh Ventures LLC & Partner, Sandeep Ahuja & Company

- Prasiddhi Singh, Social Entrepreneur and Environmental Activist & Founder, Prasiddhi Forest Foundation

- Ankit Vengurlekar, Founder, Antar Wellness

- Pavitra Singh Chief Human Resources Office & Vice President PepsiCo India & South Asia

- Pranjal Sharma, Board Advisor and Author, India Innovates & Member, SHRM India Conferences & Council

- Richard Rekhy, Vice Chair, Grant Thornton Bharat & Former CEO, KPMG in India

- Raj Nayak, Founder & Managing Director House of Cheer Networks

- Tarun N P Varma, Global Chief Human Resources & Sustainability Officer, Tata Consumer Product

- Mayank Rautela, Group CHRO, Apollo Hospitals

- Nanjappa B S, Executive VP - Human Resources, Infosys

- Kinjal Choudhary, Chief People Transformation Officer, Cadila Pharmaceuticals

- Kapil Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Solh Wellness

- Nimish Ramesh, Head HR, Lupin Digital Health

- Dr. Elton Ron Nathan, Head - Learning & Organizational Development, Apollo Health and Lifestyle

- Dr. Rubvita Chadha Rajput, Associate Professor, School of Business, Woxsen University

- Monika Tandon, Business Storytelling Coach & Founder, Katha Pachisi - The Story Bank

- Teena George, Founder, Habits and Mindsets

- Divvya Chhabra, Logical Vastu Expert, Entrepreneur & Founder, DivyVastu

Speaking on the announcement, Achal Khanna, CEO, SHRM APAC & MENA, said, "The future of work demands new ways of learning, connecting, and solving challenges. UnConference26 will bring together diverse voices from business, sports, healthcare, learning, wellness, and culture to create conversations that go beyond presentations and inspire meaningful action. We are excited to welcome a speaker line-up that reflects the diversity of perspectives shaping the workplaces of tomorrow."

The event will also feature interactive workshops, networking opportunities, and immersive experiences designed to encourage deeper engagement and practical learning. Adding a cultural dimension to the experience, attendees will also witness a live performance by Threeory Live, creators behind some of India's most recognizable contemporary soundscapes, including the iconic score from the blockbuster film Animal.

With organizations navigating rapid shifts in AI adoption, workforce expectations, leadership models, and workplace culture, UnConference26 will serve as a unique platform for professionals seeking fresh perspectives and actionable insights.

For registration and more information: https://www.shrmconference.org/Unconference/

About SHRM India:

SHRM India empowers people and workplaces by advancing HR practices and maximizing human potential. For 20 years, we've partnered with multinational and high-growth Indian enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies to build a world of work that works for all. As the India arm of the world's largest HR association, we bring global standards and local insight together across a full portfolio: SHRM Consulting (culture, leadership, org design, HR transformation, and corporate training); academies; professional certification (SHRM-CP/SHRM-SCP), membership; and flagship events & conferences, including the SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo and SHRM TECH. With offices in Gurugram (HQ), Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, SHRM India is a trusted authority on all things work, researcher, advocate, and thought partner helping leaders create better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together.

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