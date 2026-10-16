Shubhra Saxena Launches 'It Matters A Lot', a Reflective Journey Towards Conscious Living

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 16: Author and Bureaucrat, Shubhra Saxena launched her book, 'It Matters A Lot ', published by Rupa Publications, at the India Habitat Center on 16th October 2026. The event was attended by Mr. Gurcharan Das, Author and Former CEO of Procter & Gamble India; Mr. Pavan K. Verma, Author, Former Diplomat & Former MP, Rajya Sabha; Prof. Kusum Lata Kedia, Author and Former Director, Gandhi Vidya Sansthan, Varanasi; Ms. Abha Sharma, Author & Life Coach; and Dr. Shweta Mathur Lall, Author & Senior Consultant, Apollo Hospitals.

Featuring a foreword by His Holiness the Dalai Lama, 'It Matters A Lot' explores the experiences, relationships and choices that shape people through different stages of life. From childhood and adolescence to adulthood, midlife and old age, the book examines how family, upbringing, social expectations, ambition, success, failure, love and loss influence the way people see themselves and the world around them.

The book encourages readers to question assumptions they may have accepted without reflection. Is success the same as fulfilment? How much of what we pursue is genuinely our own choice? What does it mean to live well when life does not unfold as expected?

Each chapter concludes with questions designed to help readers reflect on their own experiences, beliefs and decisions. Rather than offering a set formula for happiness or success, the book creates space for readers to understand themselves more deeply and consider how they wish to live.

At its heart, 'It Matters A Lot' explores the connection between self-awareness and conscious living. By recognising the thoughts, emotions and patterns that shape our actions, readers are invited to make more considered choices and respond to life with greater clarity. The book also considers how self-understanding can nurture empathy, compassion and a stronger sense of responsibility towards others.

In a world marked by constant stimulation and distraction, Saxena's book offers readers an opportunity to pause and reflect on what gives their lives meaning. It presents conscious living as a continuing journey, one that begins with understanding oneself and extends to the way one relates to other people and the wider world.

Shubhra Saxena added, "Through 'It Matters A Lot', I hope to encourage readers to pause and reflect on the lives they are living. Greater self-understanding can help us make more conscious choices, approach others with empathy and discover what truly matters to us."

'It Matters A Lot' is authored by Shubhra Saxena, features a foreword by His Holiness the Dalai Lama, and is published by Rupa Publications.

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