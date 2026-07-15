Shyamoli Paribahan Flags Off Volvo 9600 SLX Coaches on Kolkata-Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Puri Routes

VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 15: Shyamoli Paribahan Pvt. Ltd. has expanded its premium interstate network with the launch of new Volvo 9600 SLX luxury coaches, strengthening connectivity between Kolkata and Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Puri. As part of its fleet expansion plan, the company is deploying a total of 50 new Volvo 9600 SLX coaches across its network.

The new fleet was jointly flagged off at Karunamoyee Bus Terminus, Salt Lake, by Shri Arjun Singh, Hon'ble Minister-in-Charge, Department of Labour & Transport, Government of West Bengal, and Shri Samik Bhattacharya, State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marking a significant milestone in the company's premium interstate expansion.

The induction of the Volvo 9600 SLX coaches comes amid growing demand for premium long-distance road travel. Designed for enhanced passenger comfort, the coaches feature spacious interiors, bio-toilets, modern safety systems, ergonomic seating, and upgraded onboard amenities aimed at delivering a superior travel experience on extended interstate routes.

Founded in 2004 by Arun Kumar Ghosh, Shyamoli Paribahan has grown from a single Kolkata - Asansol service into one of Eastern India's leading premium intercity bus operators. Today, the company operates a fleet of more than 100 buses across West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi, offering Volvo and Scania luxury coach services equipped with GPS tracking, CCTV surveillance, online ticket booking, charging points and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The deployment of 50 new Volvo 9600 SLX coaches reflects the company's continued investment in modernising its fleet while supporting the increasing preference for comfortable, safe and reliable interstate road travel. Industry trends indicate rising demand for premium coach services as travellers seek airline-like comfort with the convenience and accessibility of road transportation.

With this expansion, Shyamoli Paribahan continues to strengthen its national presence while reinforcing its commitment to delivering world-class intercity travel experiences through innovation, operational excellence and customer-focused service.

Contact:

Shyamoli Paribahan Pvt. Ltd.

Website: www.shyamolibus.com

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