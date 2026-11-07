Siddhartha Srivastava, Founder of WorldOne Enterprises, Receives Recognition at UNESCO South Asia Regional Office

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 7: Mr. Siddhartha Srivastava, Founder and CEO of WorldOne Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. (WOEPL), was honoured at a ceremony held at the UNESCO South Asia Regional Office in New Delhi for his contributions to technological innovation and sustainable infrastructure. He received the recognition under the citation Excellence in Global Innovative Technologies and Sustainable Infrastructure.

The recognition highlights Mr. Srivastava's vision for advancing next-generation digital infrastructure, technological innovation, and sustainable development. Expressing his gratitude, he reaffirmed his commitment to collaborating with international institutions, including UNESCO and the United Nations, to accelerate digital transformation and bridge technological divides, particularly across the Global South.

Driving Innovation Through Next-Generation Infrastructure

Under Mr. Srivastava's leadership, WorldOne Enterprises is advancing a digital transformation roadmap centred on scalable and sustainable technology solutions. A key initiative involves deploying advanced artificial intelligence computing capabilities through rapidly deployable modular data centres known as "Hypercubes."

These proposed infrastructure ecosystems integrate clean energy solutions, high-speed fibre-optic connectivity, enterprise data integrity frameworks, advanced security systems, and intelligence fusion centres. The vision aims to support emerging requirements in artificial intelligence, enterprise technology, data sovereignty, and next-generation connectivity.

Technology with a Human-Centred Vision

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Srivastava emphasised that technological progress must ultimately serve humanity. He stated:

Technical excellence cannot be measured solely by the power of the systems we build. Its true integrity lies in whose lives those systems dignify, whose communities they protect, and whether they expand the frontiers of human potential or merely concentrate power.

When we engineer planetary-scale digital backbones, next-generation photonic networks, clean power architectures, and sovereign data systems, the real deliverable is not hardware. The real deliverable is equity. Science without shared human purpose is merely mechanical capability; guided by conscience, it becomes an instrument of peace."

Four Decades of Industry Experience

With more than four decades of experience, Mr. Srivastava has been associated with India's evolving media and telecommunications landscape, spanning Cable TV, Satellite TV, IPTV, OTT platforms, and enterprise AI ecosystems.

Among his flagship initiatives is Astra Cybercity, an infrastructure development project in Maharashtra integrating modern data centre clusters with a proposed township designed to accommodate over 10,000 IT and AI professionals.

About WorldOne Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

WorldOne Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. (WOEPL) focuses on developing sustainable infrastructure, high-performance computing environments, and next-generation connectivity solutions. Through modular data centre architectures, clean energy frameworks, and sovereign data network initiatives, the company aims to build scalable digital ecosystems that promote technological equity and long-term socio-economic resilience.

Media Contact:

Media Relations Desk

WorldOne Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

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