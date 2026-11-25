PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 25: Siemens Healthineers will change its name to Healthineers. The transition to Healthineers is the next step in the company's evolution to a fully standalone leading healthcare company.

The brand reflects who Healthineers are - engineers and pioneers in healthcare. The company will continue pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare for everyone, everywhere, sustainably, while supporting the transformation of healthcare systems in India and worldwide.

Rooted in the strong legacy of Siemens, the company has a deep and enduring connection with India; a journey that began with our first X-ray installation in Kolkata in 1927 and has carried through to the innovations transforming healthcare as Siemens Healthineers today.

Our upcoming state-of-the-art Bengaluru campus, backed by an investment of €200 million, together with continued commitment to 'Make in India', reflects the company's confidence in India and ambition to innovate, to grow with purpose and create lasting impact.

Hariharan NS, Managing Director, Siemens Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. said,

"As Siemens Healthineers will become Healthineers, we step into the next chapter of our journey with a renewed identity, but the same enduring commitment: to advance healthcare in India and around the world. We are committed to investing in local innovation, strengthening manufacturing and digital capabilities, and working hand in hand with providers to build resilient, accessible, and future-ready healthcare systems."

India remains a key market, both as a growing healthcare economy and as an important center for research and development, talent, manufacturing, and customer-focused innovation. It is an important part of the company's ambition of elevating health globally.

With an increasing focus on our manufacturing operations in Vadodara for diagnostic reagents and in Bengaluru for C-arms, MRI, CT and angiography systems, and more, we underline our commitment to advancing Make in India. Our global software development centers in Bengaluru and Pune will also continue to make significant contributions to global product development and technology innovation.

The name change is subject to approval at the Siemens Healthineers Annual Shareholders' Meeting, with the brand transition expected to begin in 2027 and continue over a period of up to three years.

Media contact

Pranav Patil

pranav.patil@siemens-healthineers.com

Ojashwi Singh

ojashwi.singh@siemens-healthineers.com

Siemens Healthineers (DAX: SHL) pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably. A leader in healthcare technology, Siemens Healthineers aims to elevate health globally by striving to overcome the most threatening diseases - cancer, stroke, cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases - and to improve access to care for underserved communities worldwide. We are active in imaging, cancer care, minimally invasive therapies, in-vitro diagnostics and radiopharmaceuticals, backed by healthcare AI solutions that enable personalized care at scale. Siemens Healthineers does business in more than 180 countries with direct representation in more than 70, partnering with healthcare providers to address their most pressing challenges. In the fiscal year ending September 30, 2026, Siemens Healthineers had around 75,000 employees worldwide and generated revenue of around €23.6 billion. Further information is available at siemens-healthineers.com.

Siemens Healthineers in India has a countrywide sales network and round-the-clock service set-up, two manufacturing facilities at Vadodara for Diagnostics and at Bengaluru for Medical Imaging Products, backed by a state-of-the-art R & D center as well as a global software development center at Bengaluru. With over 7000 employees across the nation, we are playing a significant role in transforming care delivery in India and supporting healthcare providers across the entire range of patient care - from prevention and early detection to diagnosis and on to treatment and aftercare. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.co.in.

Disclaimer: The proposal needs to be approved at the annual shareholders' meeting in February 2027. The future branding and legal name changes will be effected for all Siemens Healthineers companies within a transition period after deconsolidation from Siemens AG.

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