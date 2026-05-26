Sight preserved in the patient's only seeing eye through timely intervention at Manipal Hospital Broadway

PRNewswire

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 26: An elderly man in his sixties with multiple health complications, including Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, and a pacemaker, was successfully treated for a rare and vision-threatening neurological eye condition, helping preserve sight in his only functional eye. The expertise of Dr Vaibhav Seth, Consultant Neurologist, Dr Sima Datta Roy, Consultant Internal Medicine and Dr Smartya Pulai, Consultant Nephrologist at Broadway conducted an immediate diagnosis and steroid therapy that helped salvage vision in the patient's only functional eye.

Mr Amit Ray (name changed) presented with severe headache and rapidly worsening vision in his left eye over 15 days. His right eye had already lost vision due to glaucoma, making the situation critical and placing him at imminent risk of complete blindness. Upon diagnosis he was suspected of Tolosa-Hunt syndrome/orbital apex syndrome -- a rare inflammatory condition affecting the nerves around the eye that can lead to painful eye movement restriction and sudden vision loss. Given the patient's complex medical condition, specialists from nephrology and cardiology worked together urgently to clear him for a contrast MRI of the brain and orbit.

Dr Sima Datta Roy, Consultant Internal Medicine, revealed, "Mr Ray is diabetic on insulin with multiple comorbidities presented with severe headache and rapidly declining vision in the single functioning eye. We started him on methylprednisolone and his response was prompt with rapid clinical improvement - blood sugars rose because of steroid initiation and was managed with optimisation of insulin doses. The patient improved dramatically and was subsequently discharged with vision restored in his single functioning eye."

Dr Vaibhav Seth, Consultant Neurologist, informed, "Tolosa-Hunt syndrome is a rare inflammatory disorder that can silently compress the optic nerve and permanently damage vision if untreated. Severe headache, eye pain, double vision, or drooping eyelid need urgent neurological evaluation. In this case, rapid diagnosis and immediate steroid therapy helped us salvage vision in the patient's only functional eye."

Dr Smartya Pulai, Consultant Nephrologist, added, "Imaging findings supported the diagnosis, and high-dose steroid treatment was started immediately. The patient showed dramatic improvement within 24 hours, with early recovery of eyelid drooping followed by gradual improvement in vision and double vision."

The case underscores the critical role of rapid neuro-ophthalmic diagnosis, multidisciplinary coordination, and timely intervention in preventing irreversible blindness and achieving a successful vision-saving outcome.

About Manipal Hospitals

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 8 million patients annually, with a focus on providing affordable, high-quality healthcare services. Manipal's integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 49 hospitals across 24 cities with 12,600 licensed beds, and a talented pool of 11,000+ doctors and an employee strength of over 34000. Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABH, NABL, ER, Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2987039/Manipal_Hospitals_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)