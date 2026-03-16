Sigma Advanced Systems Reconstitutes Board to Support Next Phase of Global Growth--Inducts Lt. Gen. B. S. Raju, Ambassador Nagendra Prasad and Kartheek Raju

HT Syndication

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 16: Sigma Advanced Systems Ltd., a domestic defence and aerospace company with a growing global footprint, has announced a reconstitution of its Board as it prepares for the next phase of growth in the global aerospace and defence sector.

The move brings in experienced leaders from the defence ecosystem, aerospace manufacturing, and international trade to strengthen governance and strategic oversight.

The company said the refreshed Board structure is designed to combine operational experience with independent oversight while also supporting the company's expanding international ambitions.

Bringing deeper sector expertise to the Board

As part of the reconstitution, the company has inducted new independent directors with specialised experience across defence procurement, aerospace manufacturing, exports, and capital markets.

Among the new members is Lt. Gen. B. S. Raju (Retd.), PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, a distinguished Indian Army officer and former Vice Chief of the Army Staff (May 2022 - February 2023). . He last served as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief South Western Command. He earlier served as the 44th Vice Chief of the Army Staff and as the Director General Military Operations (DGMO), bringing deep experience in the defence ecosystem.

He is joined by Ambassador Nagendra Prasad, a former Indian Foreign Service officer with over three decades of diplomatic experience. He brings strong expertise in international trade, export controls, ITAR/EAR compliance, and global regulatory frameworks. Prasad previously served as India's Ambassador to Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan and as Consul General in San Francisco, and has held diplomatic postings in Switzerland, Bhutan, Iran, and the UK.

The Board also includes Kartheek Raju, who brings deep expertise in large-scale aerospace manufacturing and global supply chains. Kartheek has led the iLabs Family Office, where he spearheaded investment strategies across multiple sectors. His strengths lie in capital allocation, corporate strategy, and building high-performance teams, with a strong focus on driving value creation and enabling sustainable growth in high-impact industries.

Together, the new members add a broader mix of strategic, operational, and global policy experience to the company's leadership structure.

With the new structure in place, Sigma is also strengthening key Board committees, including Audit, Risk, Nomination, and Remuneration. Decision-making is expected to become more structured and committee-driven, with greater emphasis on compliance, risk oversight, and financial discipline. The Board will also play a larger role in reviewing export controls, cybersecurity safeguards, internal audits, and quality systems.

Preparing for the company's expansion phase

The timing of the Board restructuring reflects the company's transition into a new phase marked by expansion into international markets, growing export programs, and deeper participation in global aerospace supply chains.

Sigma has been steadily expanding its footprint in the aerospace and defence ecosystem through strategic partnerships, technology collaborations, and acquisitions. The company recently strengthened its global capabilities through international acquisitions and has also secured major defence orders in India.

The revised Board is expected to guide the company through this period of growth while ensuring stronger governance and compliance frameworks.

Commenting on the development, Sunil Kalidindi, CEO of Sigma Advanced Systems Ltd, said the move reflects the company's evolution as it scales its operations globally.

"The reconstitution of our Board reflects Sigma's transition into its next phase of growth. By bringing in deeper aerospace and defence as well as international expertise, we are strengthening our governance foundation while positioning the company for sustained expansion. This move reinforces our commitment to operational excellence, compliance and long term value creation for our stakeholders," he said.

Positioning the company for the next stage

Over the next three to five years, the company expects the Board to play a dual role as both a governance anchor and a strategic guide. The leadership team believes the strengthened structure will help accelerate growth initiatives, expand exports and international partnerships, and enhance institutional credibility.

With stronger oversight and broader expertise at the Board level, Sigma aims to build a resilient foundation for its long-term ambitions in the global aerospace and defence market.

About Sigma Advanced Systems

Sigma Advanced Systems is a globally integrated aerospace and defence company with more than three decades of manufacturing experience. Operating across India and the UK, with expansion underway in the United States, Sigma is among the largest India-headquartered manufacturers of aero-engine and aerostructure components. The company works closely with global aerospace and defence OEMs at the programme level through long-term agreements and delegated responsibilities. Sigma combines customer proximity in Western markets with India's cost-efficient, talent-rich manufacturing base to deliver high-complexity, safety-critical components, assemblies, and systems across aerospace, defence, and emerging technologies.

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